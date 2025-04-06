^

Karylle meets Lee Dong Wook, 'The Divorce Insurance' stars

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 6, 2025 | 11:00am
Karylle meets Lee Dong Wook, 'The Divorce Insurance' stars
Filipino singer-host Karylle with the cast of K-drama 'The Divorce Insurance' led by Lee Dong-wook (second from left).
Karylle via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-host Karylle has met "The Divorce Insurance" stars Lee Dong-wook, Lee Kwang-soo, Lee Joo-bin, and Lee Da-hee. 

In her Instagram account, Karylle posted photos of her with the Korean stars. 

“Don't pinch me jebalyo (please)! I'm not dreaming! Nag-merge na 'yung dreams and reality!!” Karylle wrote. 

“I was invited to fly to Seoul, South Korea to interview the cast of 'The Divorce Insurance,' a K-drama for my podcast K's Drama. I'm very sure it happens because I have two photos to show for it,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karylle (@anakarylle)

The “It’s Showtime” host then thanked her parents for naming her Karylle. 

“Big thanks to my mama @zsazsapadilla for finding a baby book and liking the name Caryl, which she changed the spelling to Karylle (pronouced Karith in Welsh with the spelling change),” she said. 

“Kansahamnida to my Papa 'M' in heaven for giving me the shortest nickname 'K' since our last name is Tatlonghari!” she added. 

“The Divorce Insurance” is now showing on Prime Video. 

K-DRAMA

KARYLLE

LEE DONG WOOK
