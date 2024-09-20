British Chamber commends ASF efforts, highlights priority on food supply, inflation

A piggery farm worker begins disinfecting an empty pig pen after more than 10 pigs were infected by African swine fever (ASF) on August 20, 2024.

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) reiterated the need to stabilize the food supply chain and manage inflationary pressures in the Philippines, noting the challenge brought by the African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Department of Agriculture remained positive in its first government-controlled vaccination, to which 18 pigs developed antibodies, aiming to roll out more vaccines in October all over the affected cities in the country.

As of Sept. 6, 2024, the Bureau of Animal Industry reported a number of active ASF cases affecting 14 regions, 31 provinces, 109 municipalities and 472 barangays.

BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson in a recent interview noted that, “African Swine Fever has certainly affected and seriously impacted the pig herds. This has necessitated the extension of the lower tariffs which have now been extended towards the end of the President Marcos administration and we see exports from the UK continuing to grow.”

The British Chamber has consistently supported the recently signed Executive Order No. 62–mandating the extension of lowered tariffs for pork and other agricultural commodities.

Alongside this, it also called on the swift passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act to provide stringent measures against smugglers, profiteers, and cartels and safeguard the local agricultural sector.

It also maintained close relations with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in terms of UK pork exports to assist in inflation and local food supply.

With headline inflation easing down to eased to 3.3% in August 2024 and food inflation decelerating to 4.2% in the same month from 6.7% in the previous month.

On July 30, it hosted the Philippine-British Meat Trade Briefing and Reception to reinforce the growing meat trade relations between the two countries.

AHDB figures showed an increase of 26% in total volume of British pork exports from January to July 2024. On a similar note, the Department of Agriculture also reported that the Philippines imported a total of 647.74 million kilograms, up by 9.64% from January to June 2024.

The expanding vaccination of ASF in the Philippines will not affect the UK in providing quality pork exports as Nelson stated, “What we want to do in the UK is build long-term relationships. In that context, we believe that British pork, which is well judged for its quality and safety standards, which is a big assistance in terms of food inflation.”