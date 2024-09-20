^

Biz Memos

British Chamber commends ASF efforts, highlights priority on food supply, inflation

Philstar.com
September 20, 2024 | 10:47am
British Chamber commends ASF efforts, highlights priority on food supply, inflation
A piggery farm worker begins disinfecting an empty pig pen after more than 10 pigs were infected by African swine fever (ASF) on August 20, 2024.
STAR/Ryan Baldemor

The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) reiterated the need to stabilize the food supply chain and manage inflationary pressures in the Philippines, noting the challenge brought by the African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Department of Agriculture remained positive in its first government-controlled vaccination, to which 18 pigs developed antibodies, aiming to roll out more vaccines in October all over the affected cities in the country.

As of Sept. 6, 2024, the Bureau of Animal Industry reported a number of active ASF cases affecting 14 regions, 31 provinces, 109 municipalities and 472 barangays.

BCCP Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson in a recent interview noted that, “African Swine Fever has certainly affected and seriously impacted the pig herds. This has necessitated the extension of the lower tariffs which have now been extended towards the end of the President Marcos administration and we see exports from the UK continuing to grow.”

The British Chamber has consistently supported the recently signed Executive Order No. 62–mandating the extension of lowered tariffs for pork and other agricultural commodities.

Alongside this, it also called on the swift passage of the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act to provide stringent measures against smugglers, profiteers, and cartels and safeguard the local agricultural sector.

It also maintained close relations with the UK Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) in terms of UK pork exports to assist in inflation and local food supply.

With headline inflation easing down to eased to 3.3% in August 2024 and food inflation decelerating to 4.2% in the same month from 6.7% in the previous month.

On July 30, it hosted the Philippine-British Meat Trade Briefing and Reception to reinforce the growing meat trade relations between the two countries.

AHDB figures showed an increase of 26% in total volume of British pork exports from January to July 2024. On a similar note, the Department of Agriculture also reported that the Philippines imported a total of 647.74 million kilograms, up by 9.64% from January to June 2024.

The expanding vaccination of ASF in the Philippines will not affect the UK in providing quality pork exports as Nelson stated, “What we want to do in the UK is build long-term relationships. In that context, we believe that British pork, which is well judged for its quality and safety standards, which is a big assistance in terms of food inflation.”

vuukle comment

AFRICAN SWINE FEVER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
British Chamber highlights growing UK pork exports in Philippines
12 days ago

British Chamber highlights growing UK pork exports in Philippines

12 days ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines reiterated its support towards further boosting the British pork imports in the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
COMMENTARY | Charting the future toward financial resiliency
brandSpace
September 2, 2024 - 10:30am

COMMENTARY | Charting the future toward financial resiliency

By Aian Guanzon | September 2, 2024 - 10:30am
There is no better inspiration for us when it comes to personal financial resiliency, than the macro-level resiliency of our...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber promotes tourism-centered real estate
September 1, 2024 - 11:21am

British Chamber promotes tourism-centered real estate

September 1, 2024 - 11:21am
The event highlighted the trends and opportunities in the real estate sector noting the adoption of strategies focused on...
Biz Memos
fbtw
LBC Express Holdings shows improved efficiencies in Q2
August 20, 2024 - 2:00pm

LBC Express Holdings shows improved efficiencies in Q2

August 20, 2024 - 2:00pm
For the first half of 2024, LBC Express Holdings' operating income increased by 14% to P331.10 million for the six months...
Biz Memos
fbtw
UP alumnus Robert Jordan Jr. triumphs through commitment and perseverance
brandSpace
August 19, 2024 - 4:00pm

UP alumnus Robert Jordan Jr. triumphs through commitment and perseverance

By Aian Guanzon | August 19, 2024 - 4:00pm
After getting recognized by CEO Insights Asia as one of the top University of the Philippines (UP) alumni leaders, Robert...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with