^

Biz Memos

British Chamber pays courtesy visit to Department of Finance

Philstar.com
April 8, 2025 | 1:14pm
British Chamber pays courtesy visit to Department of Finance
Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto (left) and British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Chairman Chris Nelson

MANILA, Philippine — The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines (BCCP) paid a visit to the Philippine Department of Finance to discuss key priority areas on digital transformation, cybersecurity, food inflation and promoting trade and investments. The outlook on bilateral relations between the UK and the Philippines remains positive, with the recently held inaugural Joint Economic and Trade Committee (JETCO) and investment opportunities present in multiple sectors, particularly in renewable energy, manufacturing and infrastructure. 

As represented by the Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and BCCP Executive Chairman Chris Nelson, the discussion began by the growing number of British business communities in the country that can be further driven by the recently signed legislation such as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises to Maximize Opportunities for Reinvigorating the Economy (CREATE MORE) Act. 

As noted when he signed the IRR, Secretary Recto mentioned that, “On the part of the government, we are committed to making CREATE MORE not just a tool to attract more investments — but a magnet to keep them here, grow them here, and give every reason for investors to place their trust in the Philippines. Again and again.”

Nelson also raised BCCP's support to the digital transformation agenda of the Philippines that could assist in further boosting investor confidence, by urging the passage of the three priority legislation, namely, the Konektadong Pinoy Act, E-Governance Act and the Cybersecurity Act.

“The thrust is that the trade between the UK and the Philippines is growing, but we want to see it grow even more. And therefore, passing key acts such as the Konektadong Pinoy Act, E-Governance Act and the Cybersecurity Act, we think, will foster and improve the ability to do business here,” Nelson said. 

Similarly, Nelson also recognized the agency’s support in implementing the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act to ensure food security in the country, manage inflation, and protect legitimate importers. In a previous statement, the finance chief noted that, “Through a stronger and stricter crack down on these offenders, we protect our people’s access to affordable goods and boost our revenue collections, which will allow the government to provide more essential public services to Filipinos.”

Taking advantage of these significant developments, Secretary Recto also welcomed the upcoming UK investment mission on 25th-27th June 2025 hosted by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). The mission aims to invite major British economic players and investors to invest in the economic zones and across various sectors including manufacturing, business process outsourcing, hotels and restaurants, and software development among many others.

The BCCP extended its gratitude to the Department of Finance and recognized its efforts in establishing competitive fiscal policies that continue to attract British investors and facilitate Philippine economic growth. It also remains committed to working closely with the Department of Finance and other relevant government agencies to further promote the Philippines as a prime investment destination in the region.

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PHILIPPINES

CHRIS NELSON

DEPARTMENT OF FINANCE

RALPH RECTO
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Annual Stockholders&rsquo; Meeting of Unionbank on April 25
14 days ago

Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Unionbank on April 25

14 days ago
Please be informed that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Union Bank of the Philippines (“UnionBank”) will...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Filinvest Group at 70: A growing legacy of making Filipino dreams a reality
brandSpace
14 days ago

Filinvest Group at 70: A growing legacy of making Filipino dreams a reality

14 days ago
In 2025, Filinvest Group marks its 70th anniversary, not just celebrating its legacy and longevity but reaffirming its enduring...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Notice of Annual Stockholders&rsquo; Meeting of UnionBank
March 24, 2025 - 11:36am

Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of UnionBank

March 24, 2025 - 11:36am
Please be informed that the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Union Bank of the Philippines (“UnionBank”) will...
Biz Memos
fbtw
PEZA UK investment mission in June 2025 eyes to attract more British businesses
March 22, 2025 - 9:48am

PEZA UK investment mission in June 2025 eyes to attract more British businesses

March 22, 2025 - 9:48am
In a joint interview, the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Chairman Chris Nelson and the Philippine Economic...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Annual Stockholders&rsquo; Meeting of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. slated on April 29
March 22, 2025 - 9:13am

Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. slated on April 29

March 22, 2025 - 9:13am
Please be advised that SM PRIME HOLDINGS, INC. will be holding its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting on April 29, 2025...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Growing strongly and sustainably: The SM Investments story
March 21, 2025 - 5:50pm

Growing strongly and sustainably: The SM Investments story

By Richmond Mercurio | March 21, 2025 - 5:50pm
SM's business model demonstrates how targeted investments in retail, property and financial solutions contribute...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with