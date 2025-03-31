Antonio group hints at landmark development in Palawan

MANILA, Philippines — Palawan, often hailed as the crown jewel of Philippine tourism, is poised for a new era of sustainable and strategic development. Leading family-led investment firm Jose Antonio Group Inc. (JAGI), renowned for its expertise in high-end, world-class developments, has hinted at a transformative project that will embrace Palawan’s natural splendor while further elevating its global stature.

“Our vision is to contribute meaningfully to Palawan’s standing as a premier destination—one that remains pristine, yet continues to evolve as a benchmark for sustainable tourism and investment,” said Robbie Antonio, CEO of JAGI.

“We are exploring opportunities that will preserve and celebrate Palawan’s ecological and cultural wealth while introducing world-class standards in luxury and responsible development.”

While details remain under wraps, the planned venture is expected to include a carefully curated mixed-use blueprint with an emphasis on exclusivity, sustainability, and premium lifestyle experiences. In contrast to mass tourism-driven developments in destinations such as Bali and Phuket—where concerns over environmental degradation have intensified—JAGI aims to demonstrate a model for responsible growth that enhances, rather than overwhelms, the local scene.

Rich biodiversity, authentic culture

Palawan’s unparalleled natural beauty, from its vibrant coral reefs and extensive mangrove forests to its indigenous communities and rich biodiversity, makes it a rare gem in global tourism. The firm recognizes that the province’s long-standing reputation as an ecological sanctuary must remain at the heart of its evolution.

The firm’s approach will align with sustainable, high-value tourism, ensuring that any development harmonizes with its surroundings, benefits local communities, and strengthens the Philippines’ positioning as a world-class tourism and investment hub.

For over three decades, the Antonio family has built a legacy of pioneering high-end, globally recognized developments, working with some of the most esteemed names in design and architecture. Their latest endeavor in Palawan promises not just an expansion of this portfolio, but a commitment to raising the profile of Philippine tourism and investment on the world stage.

“Palawan deserves a place among the most sought-after global destinations, and we see an opportunity to reinforce its prestige responsibly,” Antonio added. “This will be more than a development, but a statement on how growth and conservation can go hand in hand.”

As JAGI finalizes its vision for Palawan, the firm remains engaged in extensive research and consultation to ensure that its approach aligns with environmental best practices, local stakeholder interests, and the long-term viability of the region. More details are expected to be unveiled in the coming months.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Jose Antonio Group Inc. is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.