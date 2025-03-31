How SM Prime continues to create meaningful change for cleaner seas and oceansÂ 

How SM Prime continues to create meaningful change for cleaner seas and oceans

As an active participant in the global movement for cleaner seas, SM Prime is committed to protecting the environment and inspiring Filipinos to live sustainably.

MANILA, Philippines — The quest for cleaner seas and oceans demands unwavering commitment, consistent action and genuine care for our shared planet.

In the Philippines, SM Prime has emerged as an influential champion in this global movement, embracing environmental stewardship not just as a responsibility but also as a core aspect of its corporate identity.

SM’s enduring dedication, in line with its Net Zero 2040 initiative to reduce emissions, goes beyond merely protecting coastal ecosystems--it also inspires Filipinos across communities to adopt sustainable lifestyles, transforming collective awareness into actionable impact.

And this dedication continues to translate into tangible, meaningful results.

In 2024 alone, SM’s mall cleanup initiatives successfully collected and diverted a total of 157,425kg of trash from ending up in our seas, oceans and other bodies of water, significantly reducing its impact on marine biodiversity and helping preserve our planet’s marine ecosystems.

Photo Release SM City Tanza volunteers join a Philippine Coast Guard coastal cleanup, demonstrating SM Prime's environmental commitment.

Understanding the intricate relationship between waste and climate change, SM has been helping to address the solid waste crisis not only because it pollutes our waters but also because it contributes significantly to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Landfills filled with organic and plastic waste emit methane, a potent GHG far more destructive than carbon dioxide in accelerating climate change.

Through proactive cleanup activities and robust waste management initiatives, SM addresses this issue head-on, significantly reducing environmental harm while mitigating its impact on the global climate.

SM’s continued success in its advocacy stems from the collective strength and cooperation of its diverse business units. This synergy allows the organization to extend its cleanup initiatives from coastal areas to smaller but equally vital water channels like rivers and esteros.

Part of SM Prime's success in its cleanup initiative can be attributed to its employees and countless volunteers, who help ensure that all of its efforts are comprehensive and long-lasting.

Collaboration lies at the heart of SM’s environmental initiatives. Recognizing that achieving cleaner oceans requires collective action, SM consistently partners with government agencies, local governments units (LGUs) and international organizations.

Frequent collaborators include the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, various LGUs and global groups such as Ocean Conservancy, particularly for the annual International Coastal Cleanup (ICC).

Photo Release Part of SM Prime's success in its cleanup initiative can be attributed to its employees and countless volunteers, who help ensure that all of its efforts are comprehensive and long-lasting.

ICC 2024 represented a significant milestone for SM’s participation in the initiative, celebrating its 10th consecutive year of engagement while also being its largest to date, activating 15 SM malls nationwide and drawing an extraordinary turnout of 23,320 passionate volunteers.

This record-breaking participation highlights SM’s growing influence and underscores the expanding public enthusiasm for protecting our oceans.

Committed to maintaining this momentum, SM continues to sustain its cleanup efforts through consistent engagement. At SM By the Bay, regular monthly cleanup activities have been ongoing since January 2025, demonstrating its commitment to lasting environmental care.

Looking ahead, SM invites the community to participate in its upcoming significant cleanup drives: on June 7, celebrating World Oceans Day and Philippine Environment Month; on September 20, observing International Coastal Cleanup Day; and on November 24, empowering youth participation in the National Day for Youth in Climate Action.

“Everyone has a role to play in achieving a cleaner, healthier planet. For us at SM, we always encourage Filipinos to be active participants in environmental preservation by joining our cleanup activities, segregating waste responsibly at home, and supporting the SM Waste Free Future campaign through our recyclable, disposable and compostable bins found in our malls,” SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM Prime is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.



