^

Biz Memos

GCash receives Great Place to Work certification

Philstar.com
July 11, 2023 | 4:00pm
GCash receives Great Place to Work certification
GCash scored highly in the categories of inclusivity, teamwork and leadership.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — For consistently promoting the values of inclusivity, teamwork and leadership in the workplace, mobile wallet GCash recently earned the Great Place to Work (GPTW) Certification after employees gave high scores to their employer and workplace.

The GPTW annual research represents more than 12 million employees from thousands of organizations in over 50 countries.

“Here at GCash, our goal is not just financial inclusion, but inclusion in every possible way. This certification proves that GCash employees are highly motivated by the company’s ideals. Together, we have created tons of positive impact in the community, but remain humbled as there is always room for growth. A company that nurtures its employees develops a great culture and ultimately, an exceptional business,” GCash CEO Martha Sazon said.

GCash scored highly in the categories of inclusivity, teamwork and leadership behavior with an impressive 88%, 84% and 82%, respectively. From the three categories, employee sentiment revealed that they trust their leaders, are supportive of each other and, at the same time, have the liberty to be themselves.

GCash understands the crucial role that leadership behavior plays in shaping the organizational culture and employee experience. By aligning leaders' behavior with the company's strategy and values, it inspires and motivates its employees.

Furthermore, the survey revealed that 88% of GCash employees believe that the management promotes inclusive behavior, avoids discrimination and ensures fair appeals. Notably, 95% of employees stated that people within the company are treated fairly, regardless of their sexual orientation.

GCash has also recently announced its new Life Partner Benefits program which extends its comprehensive benefits to employees with LGBTQIA+ and domestic partners. Employees will only be required to submit minimal documents to enable them to declare their partners as their dependents, excluding a marriage certificate.

Additionally, 92% of GCash employees expressed satisfaction in their contributions to the community through their work. This reaffirms the company's efforts to effectively communicate its vision and values, creating a sense of purpose and direction among employees.

“GCash's dedication to creating an exceptional workplace goes beyond individual rewards. Rather, it revolves around the trust employees have in their leaders,” GCash Chief People Officer Robert Gonzales said.

 

To learn more, visit https://www.gcash.com

GCASH

WORKPLACE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
British Chamber highlights growth in Philippine-UK trade, supports further opening of economy
June 26, 2023 - 4:52pm

British Chamber highlights growth in Philippine-UK trade, supports further opening of economy

June 26, 2023 - 4:52pm
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson shared that digitalization will continue...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Lead Generation Outsourcing Philippines: Acquisix&mdash;Up in Smoke or Flaming Success?
Sponsored
June 23, 2023 - 11:00am

Lead Generation Outsourcing Philippines: Acquisix—Up in Smoke or Flaming Success?

June 23, 2023 - 11:00am
Nestled in the vibrant archipelago of the Philippines, this customer acquisition and retention powerhouse is redefining the...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Philippine Nurses Association President Melvin Miranda brings knowledge, expertise to MCU&rsquo;s nursing program
Sponsored
June 21, 2023 - 1:00pm

Philippine Nurses Association President Melvin Miranda brings knowledge, expertise to MCU’s nursing program

June 21, 2023 - 1:00pm
Among the key players in the nursing industry is Manila Central University (MCU), one of the oldest universities in the Philippines. But...
Biz Memos
fbtw
11th Herald Suites Golf Tournament: Appreciation and camaraderie in a great setting
Sponsored
June 21, 2023 - 8:00am

11th Herald Suites Golf Tournament: Appreciation and camaraderie in a great setting

June 21, 2023 - 8:00am
The recent 11th Herald Suites Golf Tournament held at Mimosa Plus Golf Course, Clark Pampanga was a spirited and happy affair...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Bangsamoro Youth Pride: Chairperson and Commissioner MP Dr. Marjanie conferred with 'Alumni Icon' Award
June 15, 2023 - 12:00am

Bangsamoro Youth Pride: Chairperson and Commissioner MP Dr. Marjanie conferred with 'Alumni Icon' Award

June 15, 2023 - 12:00am
Member of Parliament Sultan Dr. Marjanie S. Mimbantas Macasalong was granted the “Alumni Icon Award” by the International...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with