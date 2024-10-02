^

Sports

Riot Games unveils new competitive region

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 10:51am
Riot Games unveils new competitive region

MANILA, Philippines – Last June, Riot Games announced changes for the 2025 season of League of Legends (LoL) with the creation of new leagues for Americas and Asia-Pacific. As the League of Legends World Championship takes place in London, the Asia-Pacific League has officially been announced — the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP).

Bringing together top LoL teams from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao, Japan, Oceania and the rest of Southeast Asia, the LPC is one of five regional leagues enroute to LoL global events. Previous leagues in the region like the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS), Pacific Championship Series (PCS), League of Legends Japan League (LJL) will continue to operate domestically for promotion to the LCP.

"By creating a path between the LCP and the domestic leagues, we want to highlight the talent and enable the ambitions of teams and players throughout the region. In future, we aim to give wider access to the LCP by expanding the ecosystem beyond the existing domestic leagues, keeping the competition diverse and dynamic," Riot Games said in a news release.

In the 2025 calendar for LoL esports, a new international event is set to take place at the first quarter of the year with previous events Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and the World Championships still in place for July and October.

For LCP teams, the number of qualifications to global tournaments will increase throughout the year. One Pacific team will qualify for the event in March while two teams will hope to represent the region in MSI. In the biggest LoL esports event, the World Championships, three Pacific teams will qualify in the hopes of winning for the Asia-Pacific region.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA

Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA

1 day ago
Congolese-American basketball great Dikembe Mutombo, renowned as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, has died...
Sports
fbtw
Tnt regains series lead on key combo

Tnt regains series lead on key combo

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Mix long-range bombing to TNT’s practically impenetrable defensive wall and you have a surefire recipe for success...
Sports
fbtw
Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 day ago
It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 2 days ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Archers roll past Tigers

Archers roll past Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 days ago
After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming Santo Tomas,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beermen, Bolts featured in EASL kickoff

Beermen, Bolts featured in EASL kickoff

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
San Miguel Beer and Meralco set out to fly the Philippine flag and give home fans a winning performance as they launch their...
Sports
fbtw
Philippines batters banner East Asia Cup field

Philippines batters banner East Asia Cup field

11 hours ago
The Philippine men’s baseball team is on Major League mode with a distinguished coach, and hopes to bring it on when...
Sports
fbtw
ICTSI JPGT National Match Play unwraps

ICTSI JPGT National Match Play unwraps

11 hours ago
The culmination of a five-month nationwide series comes down to a thrilling series of duels as the ICTSI Junior PGT National...
Sports
fbtw
Blazers barely escape after wasting huge lead

Blazers barely escape after wasting huge lead

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
If there’s a win where one feels bad, this one has got to be it for coach Charles Tiu and his St. Benilde Blazers.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with