Riot Games unveils new competitive region

MANILA, Philippines – Last June, Riot Games announced changes for the 2025 season of League of Legends (LoL) with the creation of new leagues for Americas and Asia-Pacific. As the League of Legends World Championship takes place in London, the Asia-Pacific League has officially been announced — the League of Legends Championship Pacific (LCP).

Bringing together top LoL teams from Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao, Japan, Oceania and the rest of Southeast Asia, the LPC is one of five regional leagues enroute to LoL global events. Previous leagues in the region like the Vietnam Championship Series (VCS), Pacific Championship Series (PCS), League of Legends Japan League (LJL) will continue to operate domestically for promotion to the LCP.

"By creating a path between the LCP and the domestic leagues, we want to highlight the talent and enable the ambitions of teams and players throughout the region. In future, we aim to give wider access to the LCP by expanding the ecosystem beyond the existing domestic leagues, keeping the competition diverse and dynamic," Riot Games said in a news release.

In the 2025 calendar for LoL esports, a new international event is set to take place at the first quarter of the year with previous events Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and the World Championships still in place for July and October.

For LCP teams, the number of qualifications to global tournaments will increase throughout the year. One Pacific team will qualify for the event in March while two teams will hope to represent the region in MSI. In the biggest LoL esports event, the World Championships, three Pacific teams will qualify in the hopes of winning for the Asia-Pacific region.