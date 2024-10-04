MediaDonuts by Aleph partners with Pinterest as sales representative in key new markets

MediaDonuts is the newest member of the Aleph family of brands. Aleph and Pinterest recently announced an expansion of their partnership across 11 new markets in LATAM, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Partnership expands Pinterest's sales presence in key Asia markets

MANILA, Philippines — MediaDonuts by Aleph is announcing a sales partnership that will expand Pinterest's digital advertising solutions to Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea.

As a leading visual search and discovery platform with over half a billion global monthly active users*, Pinterest has become one of the top destinations for brands trying to reach customers looking to shop.

Matt Hogle, vice president of Global SMB Sales at Pinterest, commented: “We’re excited to expand Pinterest’s ads business into seven new markets via our partnership with Aleph. For the first time, brands in these markets will be able to reach millions of Pinterest users who come to the platform with a passion for discovering new ideas and the commercial intent to bring those ideas to life.”

“We’re delighted to expand our partnership with Pinterest to help advertisers connect with customers looking to be inspired and shop on the platform,” said Pieter-Jan de Kroon, Managing Director at MediaDonuts by Aleph. “The ability to advertise on Pinterest in these markets will unlock a great opportunity for brands and retailers to reach new customers.”

*Pinterest Internal Data, Global analysis, Q2 2024

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from MediaDonuts. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom