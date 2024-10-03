PBA Esports Bakbakan returns with Season 2

A whopping P500,000 prize pool is at stake in the PBA Esports Bakbakan Dota 2 Season 2 that will fire off on October 24, with its grand finals set on November 22 at a still-to-be-announced mall in Metro Manila.

MANILA, Philippines – Sports without borders is the name of the game as the PBA and Dark League Studious tied up once again for Season 2 of the PBA Esports Bakbakan Dota 2 this month.

It's a continuation of the partnership between two entirely different worlds that have already linked up for four previous online game titles, doubling down on the noble vision of Asia's first professional basketball league to bridge the gap between the physical sports and the booming esports.

“Napagsama natin ang basketball at esports. Magkaibang kultura, magkaibang sports pero napagsama natin. Win-win situation for both the PBA and esports. Malaking bagay sa amin na nangyari itong esports sa PBA,” said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial during the season press conference Thursday at the DLS headquarters in Quezon City.

“It’s a testament to our vision of bridging the gap between the two sports. With the presence of PBA players, it will show that they’re really supporting our teams in the PBA Esports. With the branding of the PBA on top of this program, we’re going to attract more fans in both communities” added Dark League Studios co-founder and CEO AC Valdenor.

The Converge FiberXers ruled the inaugural tournament last year but all other 11 franchises, led by runner-up and vengeance-seeking Barangay Ginebra, are ready to give them a run for their own.

Last season, the PBA Esports held the tournament via online format for the whole duration of the tournament that featured more than 300 squads all over the country from the qualifiers to the grand finals.

Registration and qualifiers are ongoing for Season 2 with the Top 12 teams booking their respective spots in the main tourney, where they will have the right to pick their PBA franchises based on their rankings.

The tourney is open for amateur gamers only, not professional players competing here and abroad, with an age eligibility of 16 years and older for a total of six players each team (five starters, one reserve).

Led by a gamer himself and eight-time PBA Most Valuable Player June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel Beermen, PBA players will serve as representatives of the said Dota 2 teams with an option to play either as starter or reserve.

Also representing their respective PBA franchises are Barkley Eboña (TNT Tropang Giga), Fran Yu (NorthPort), Jake Pascual (NLEX), Jaydee Tungcab (Blackwater), Nick Demusis (Rain or Shine), Kai Ballungay (Phoenix), Paolo Hernandez (Terrafirma), Jayson David (Ginebra), Alvin Pasaol (Meralco), Jerrick Ahanmisi (Magnolia) and Kamron Vigan-Fleming of reigning champion Converge.