^

Sports

Valorant caps off 2024 season with Ascension

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 1, 2024 | 3:42pm
Valorant caps off 2024 season with Ascension

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The 2024 season of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) came to a conclusion with the VCT Ascensions Pacific, with South Korean team Sin Prisa Gaming (SPG) pulling off a thrilling 3-2 victory over home squad BOOM Esports.

Leading up to the grand finals, SPG had not dropped a single map loss and was considered the top team to beat, having already defeated BOOM Esports, which saw the Indonesian squad drop to the lower brackets. But the latter clawed its way from the lower brackets, defeating Singapore's disguised, Japan's Riddle and Thailand's Full Sense to set-up a rematch with the South Koreans.

SPG almost churned out a sweep victory with domination in the first map of Sunset (13-6) and managed to turn around the second map of Icebox (13-10) after falling at the half with a 3-9 score. The third map saw both teams trading rounds, ending the half at a split 6-6 score. But SPG took six consecutive rounds to move within match point. The Indonesian crowd, however, motivated BOOM Esports to take the map into overtime, with SPG suffering its first map loss of the tournament at 12-14.

Hoping to end things and not turn the match-up into a series, SPG took an early lead at Haven with a 9-3 half, only for BOOM Esports to string together an eight-round winning streak to force a decider at 10-13.

In what has been described as a perfect Valorant match-up, SPG and BOOM Esports went all out in Bind, forcing four overtimes until SPG's Yang "Persia" Zi-on secured a clutch play, winning the 1-3 by securing the elimination to activate his ultimate in the nick of time to finish off BOOM Esports with a millisecond left until the defuse.

The win sees SPG promoted to the franchise league VCT Pacific, competing with nine other teams in what is considered the toughest Valorant tournament in the region. They would be the fourth South Korean team in the league after DRX, Gen.G, and T1.

The 2024 VCT Ascension would be the last time a Filipino is assured a slot after Riot Games announced changes to the esports ecosystem earlier this year. Previously, winners of the country specific challenger leagues get an automatic slot in VCT Pacific. Come 2025, the six previously separate challenger leagues from Indonesia, Malaysia/Singapore, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan/Hong Kong will be merged into one Challengers Southeast Asia (SEA) with no announcement yet how many slots from the new Challengers SEA are allotted for VCT Ascensions.

NAOS Esports, the Philippine representatives to the two previous Ascensions, had almost ascended to the main league in 2023, falling in the semifinals; while the team saw an early exit in this year's event at the hands of Japan's Riddle leaving Team Secret as the lone Filipino team still in the VCT Pacific franchise.

vuukle comment

ESPORTS

GAMING

VALORANT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

Baseball, EASL up for discussion at PSA Forum

1 day ago
It’s all about baseball and basketball as the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum resumes its weekly session...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina stays one shot off pace

Ardina stays one shot off pace

By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Dottie Ardina stayed on track in her hunt for a breakthrough title in the LPGA Tour as she ran just one shot off the pace...
Sports
fbtw
Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

Manila Stars secure North fourth spot

1 day ago
Manila SV Batang Sampaloc pulled away after three quarters and never wavered to beat Zamboanga Master Sardines, 86-78, in...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

Tolentino pushes for Philippine track cycling in UCI

1 day ago
Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino laid the ground work for the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Archers roll past Tigers

Archers roll past Tigers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After a stumble against University of the East, reigning champion La Salle made it two wins in a row by taming Santo Tomas,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Champions League can put Asian women's football on map, say players

Champions League can put Asian women's football on map, say players

3 hours ago
Women's football in Asia can close the gap on Europe and North America with this week's launch of the AFC Women's Champions...
Sports
fbtw
UST rookies step up despite loss to La Salle

UST rookies step up despite loss to La Salle

3 hours ago
University of Santo Tomas rookies Amiel Acido and Isaac Danting made the most of their minutes in the Growling Tigers’...
Sports
fbtw
Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt

Wakeboarder Raph Trinidad shines with podium finish in world tilt

By Anthony Suntay | 4 hours ago
Filipino wakeboarding prodigy and Red Bull athlete Raph Trinidad has continued to make waves in the international wakeboarding...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Abra withstands Paranaque; South Cotabato, Quezon City triumph

MPBL: Abra withstands Paranaque; South Cotabato, Quezon City triumph

4 hours ago
Abra survived Paranaque's furious assault to prevail, 84-80, on Monday in the 6th MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with