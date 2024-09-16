^

Notice of Special Meeting of Stockholders

The Philippine Star
September 16, 2024 | 9:00am
Dear Stockholders:

Please be notified that the special meeting of stockholders of DMCI Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held virtually on October 15, 2024, Tuesday, at 9:30 A.M. with the following agenda:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Report on Attendance and Quorum
  3. Approval of the Minutes of the Previous Stockholders' Meeting
  4. Revocation of the May 21, 2019 Stockholders’ Resolution Increasing the Par Value of Preferred Shares to Php1,000
  5. Amendment of the Articles of Incorporation to Reclassify 10,000,000 Preferred Shares into 10,000,000 Class B Preferred Shares Par Value of Php1.00 each
  6. Issuance of 10,000,000 Class B Preferred Shares to Dacon Corporation by way of private placement
  7. Amendment of the Bylaws to Change the Annual Meeting Schedule from the 3rd Tuesday of May to the 2nd Tuesday of May
  8. Other Matters
  9. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of September 6, 2024 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the said special meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom and the stockholders may only attend by remote communication, by voting in absentia, or by appointing the Chairman or the President or the Chief Finance Officer as proxy.  Stockholders who intend to attend the said meeting should notify the Corporation by sending an email to [email protected].  The Corporation will send the instructions for joining the virtual annual meeting via email to each stockholder who will signify his/her intention to attend the same.

Deadline for submission of proxies is on October 5, 2024 via mail or email at [email protected]. Validation of proxies shall be held on October 10, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., at the principal office of the Corporation, or virtually, as may be necessary or required.

Makati City, Metro Manila,

September 6, 2024

 

For the Board of Directors:

Sgd.

Atty. Noel A. Laman

Corporate Secretary

Access to Notice of Meeting, Agenda and Rationale, Proxy Form, Definitive Information Statement, Financial Statements, Minutes of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting dated May 21, 2024 can be downloaded by scanning the QR Code provided herewith. Electronic copies of the same documents (except for the minutes) are also available on the PSE Edge Portal. You may also download all the documents (including the minutes) from the company’s website by clicking this link:

https://www.dmciholdings.com/governance/special-stockholders-meeting

Hard copies of the DIS will be available (free of charge) upon request of a stockholder. You can submit your request by calling (632) 8888 3000 or by sending an email to [email protected].

