LT Group, Inc.: Notice of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — Please be informed that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of LT GROUP, INC. will be conducted through remote communication on May 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. via the video conferencing application, Zoom.

The Agenda for the said Meeting shall be as follows:

Call to Order

Secretary’s Proof of Notice of Meeting/Certification of Quorum

Approval of the Minutes of the 2020 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on 30 June 2020

Management Report

Ratification of All Acts, Transactions, and Resolutions by the Board of Directors and Management in 2020

Election of Directors

Amendment of the By-Laws of the Corporation

Appointment of External Auditor

Adjournment

Only stockholders of record and in good standing as of the close of business hours on 12 March 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the meeting.

Procedures for registration and participation in the Meeting, as well as the contact details of persons to whom you may send your inquiries, are set forth in the Guidelines attached to this Notice. Registration will run until April 26, 2021. The meeting ID and password will be sent through electronic mail to the successful registrants. Stockholders are encouraged to log-in at least two (2) hours before the Meeting.

For your convenience, a copy of the Information Statement, Management Report, and Audited Financial Statements will be available for viewing and download at the company website (https://ltg.com.ph/) under the Disclosures tab and at the PSE Edge (https://edge.pse.com.ph/companyDisclosures/form.do?cmpy_id=12).

All shareholders are cordially invited to attend the Meeting. However, if you are unable to attend, you may designate your authorized representative by submitting a scanned copy of your proxy form to ltgasm@ltg.com.ph not later than 29 April 2021. All proxies received will be validated on April 30, 2021.

Lastly, a visual and audio recording of the Meeting will be secured in accordance with the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

08 April 2021.

Sgd.

MA. CECILIA L. PESAYCO

Corporate Secretary

Guidelines for Annual Stockholders’ Meeting 2021

As provided in the Notice to Stockholders, the Company’s Annual Stockholders’ Meeting shall be conducted via remote communication through the video conferencing application, Zoom. Stockholders are invited to register by sending the following requirements to ltgasm@ltg.com.ph no later than April 26, 2021.

Registration

a. For Individual Stockholders

A scanned copy of the front and back portions of the Stockholder’s valid government-issued photo ID* with residential address. This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.

Valid and active e-mail address

Valid and active contact number (landline or mobile number)

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

b. For Stockholders with Joint accounts

In addition to the requirements for Individual Stockholders, a scanned copy of the authorization letter signed by all Stockholders owning the share/s jointly providing who among them is authorized to cast the vote for the account. The authorization letter must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.

c. For Corporate Stockholders

Scanned copy of a Secretary’s Certificate attesting to the authority of the representative to vote for and on behalf of the Corporation. This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.

Scanned copy of the front and back portions of the valid government-issued photo ID* of the Stockholder’s representative with residential address. This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.

Valid and active email address of the Stockholder’s representative

Valid and active contact number of the Stockholder’s representative (landline or mobile number)

Tax Identification Number (TIN)

d. For Individual Stockholders represented by a Proxy or authorized person

In addition to the requirements for Individual Stockholders in Item (a), the same requirements shall be submitted by the Proxy or authorized person.

Scanned copy of the notarized Proxy Form or an authorization letter signed by the Stockholder to cast the vote for the account. This must also be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.

e. For Stockholders under Broker accounts

Scanned copy of the broker’s certification, signed by the duly authorized signatory/ies, on the Stockholder’s number of shareholdings. This must also be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.

Scanned copy of the front and back portions of the Stockholder’s valid government-issued photo ID* with residential address. This must be in a digital, JPG format with a file size no larger than 2MB.

Valid and active email address

Valid and active contact number (landline or mobile number)

Reminders

All successfully registered Stockholders will receive an electronic invitation via electronic mail containing the meeting ID, password and the rules and procedures for the meeting.

On the date of the Meeting, Stockholders are encouraged to log-in at least two (2) hours before the Meeting to allow the Company to address possible technical issues without delaying the Meeting.

Only Stockholders who have notified the Company of his/her/its intention to participate in the Meeting by remote communication, have registered therewith, or sent in their proxies, will be included in the determination of the existence of a quorum.

Voting

Stockholders may cast their votes by accomplishing the proxy form and submitting a scanned copy thereof to ltgasm@ltg.com.ph on or before April 29, 2021. Validation of the proxies shall be held on April 30, 2021.

Please take note that the Company is not asking for or soliciting proxies.

Questions

Inquiries and/or comments limited to the items in the Agenda of the Meeting may be sent to ltgasm@ltg.com.ph on or before April 27, 2021.

Inquiries and/or comments received after the deadline shall be referred to the Company’s Investor Relations Officer for the appropriate response.