GCash, Zolo forge partnership to combat e-waste

GCash and Zolo commit to working together to help manage e-waste. (From left) Zolo Country Manager Saar Herman, GCash Chief Technology and Operations Officer Pebbles Sy, and GCash Vice President and Group Head of New Businesses Winsley Bangit.

MANILA, Philippines — GCash, the Philippines’ leading finance super app and largest cashless ecosystem, is proud to announce a new partnership with Zolo, a global leader in sustainable IT Asset Disposal (ITAD) solutions and a trusted full-service provider of IT asset management.

This collaboration aims to minimize the environmental impact of electronic waste by responsibly refurbishing and reselling unused devices.

According to The Global e-Waste Monitor 2024 report, the Philippines generated 540 million kg of e-waste in 2022, with a lack of access to proper e-waste disposal facilities as one of the key contributors to this challenge.

E-waste is one of the biggest challenges of the digital age, and GCash is leading the way in managing its carbon footprint and promoting responsible e-waste management.

“By finding ways to extend the life of devices and embracing creative approaches to repurpose and recycle, we’re doing more than reducing waste — we're advocating for a sustainable economy, one where resources are reused, valued, and given new life,” said Pebbles Sy, chief technology and operations officer at GCash.

“This collaboration proves that when like-minded organizations join forces, we can achieve so much more for the planet and our communities.”

Zolo, an Australian company with operations in the Philippines and a carbon-neutral company that helps businesses manage their IT assets sustainably, shares GCash’s vision of a greener planet.

By extending the lifecycle of electronic devices, Zolo helps conserve resources and reduce the demand for new materials.

“It is a pleasure for us as someone who is trying to push the boundaries of sustainability to find a partner that we can do this with. It is not easy in the Philippines to find such a partnership,” said Saar Herman, country manager at Zolo. “At Zolo Philippines, we are deeply committed to bringing sustainability into places, companies, and communities.”

This partnership aligns with GCash’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainability, which include its GForest initiative.

Launched in 2019, GForest has evolved from a reforestation effort into a significant eco-movement, now encompassing agroforestry to support the livelihoods of local communities. By working together, GCash and Zolo aim to inspire other organizations to adopt sustainable practices and contribute to a healthier planet.

To date, over 2,810,000 trees have been planted by the movement created by GForest, covering 11,600 hectares and providing incremental livelihood to 8,600 farmers.

Meanwhile, proceeds of GCash’s partnership with Zolo will go to the ABS-CBN Foundation, a non-profit organization active in environmental stewardship and community service.

“GCash has created a movement that allows millions of Filipinos to participate in meaningful action to protect the environment and combat climate change. Now, we’re leading the charge for another movement — addressing e-waste and expanding the lifecycle of unused devices,” stated CJ Alegre, sustainability head at GCash.

"We are forging a sustainable legacy. Together, we are pioneering a sustainable revolution in fintech where every transaction brings us closer to a greener future,” Alegre concluded.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.