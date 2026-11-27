Philippines approves pork import regionalization with United Kingdom

The Philippines has agreed to limit import restrictions to areas affected by African swine fever outbreaks to ensure steady supply of meat.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has approved a bilateral regionalization agreement with the United Kingdom, ensuring continued supply of meat in case of African swine fever (ASF) outbreaks.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has issued Department Circular 58, recognizing the regionalization of the UK, a scheme that removes the automatic nationwide ban on meat imports during outbreaks of ASF.

Instead, the policy limits import restrictions to areas where animal disease outbreaks are active.

“This circular is hereby issued to formally grant bilateral recognition of regionalization for ASF on the importation of live swine and their products, including pork and genetic materials from the UK,” the DA said.

Under the agreement, trade restrictions will be enforced only when three or more areas are affected by animal disease outbreaks.

A technical evaluation conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) reported that the UK has maintained sufficient veterinary oversight and has established necessary control and mitigating measures against ASF.

It added that there is now a low risk of ASF transmission through the importation of live swine, pork and pork products from the UK.

Before approving the arrangement, the BAI evaluated technical documentation from the UK’s veterinary authorities to assess its sanitary and animal health control measures implemented against ASF.

Live pigs must originate from ASF-free zones, show no signs of infection and must not have entered restricted areas under ASF regionalization rules.

Additionally, pork products must be sourced from ASF-free areas, transported directly to accredited slaughterhouses in sealed vehicles and undergo both ante-mortem and post-mortem inspections.