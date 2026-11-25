Fintech sector backs BSP curbs on gambling

FinTech Alliance.PH founding chairman Lito Villanueva said closer checks on merchants and their beneficial owners, or those who ultimately control them, could help uncover operators using misleading business names.

MANILA, Philippines — The financial technology industry is backing the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)’s proposed restrictions on gambling transactions through a new digital payment service, warning that some online casinos disguise themselves as ordinary businesses to process bets.

FinTech Alliance.PH founding chairman Lito Villanueva said closer checks on merchants and their beneficial owners, or those who ultimately control them, could help uncover operators using misleading business names.

He said some gambling businesses pose as sari-sari stores and receive numerous small payments late at night.

“They would adopt a different trade name and you’ll be surprised that the transactions would actually happen at one o’clock in the morning,” Villanueva told reporters. “And these transactions would be very small because these are practically bets.”

Bloomberg reported in September that the BSP had uncovered online casinos disguising themselves as beauty salons, bakeries and small neighborhood stores to process gambling payments.

The central bank’s surveillance found seemingly ordinary merchants receiving thousands of transactions worth as little as P50, often after midnight. Accounts associated with more than 8,000 merchants had been closed over alleged illegal activities, according to the report.

Under its latest draft circular dated Nov. 19, the BSP plans to regulate payment initiation services (PIS), which allow authorized third-party companies to start payments from customers’ bank or e-wallet accounts with their consent, without holding their money.

The proposal would prohibit the use of PIS for transactions involving casinos, online betting platforms and gaming companies handling wagers or player funds. It would also exclude regulated virtual asset service providers, money changers, remittance firms and certain adult-oriented businesses.

The restriction would apply specifically to PIS, not all electronic payments involving these businesses.

Villanueva said the industry had no major objections to the proposal and supported measures to keep unsuitable merchants out of the payment system. He confirmed interest among fintech firms in offering PIS, although he did not identify prospective providers.

Under the draft, providers would need at least P5 million in capital, with higher requirements possible depending on their risk profile. Villanueva said providers should be adequately capitalized and qualified to participate in the payments ecosystem.

Banks and electronic money issuers would need BSP certificates of authority, while other firms would need prior authorization.

Separately, he said FinTech Alliance expelled five members last year for misconduct, including illegal collection practices by online lenders and some firms’ involvement with online gambling merchants.

FinTech Alliance now has 185 corporate members, after adding 15 new members, according to Villanueva.