SM Prime, Tzu Chi to build 400-bed hospital at MOA

(From left) SM Prime executive vice president Cris Noel Torres, SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim, SM Prime chairman of the executive committee Hans Sy, Tzu Chi Foundation Vice CEO Lin Pi-Yu, Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines CEO Henry Yuñez and Tzu Chi Foundation board trustee Denice Monica Sy.

MANILA, Philippines — A 400-bed hospital is set to rise within the SM Mall of Asia (MOA) Complex in Pasay through a partnership between SM Prime Holdings Inc. and Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines.

The two parties will develop a health care facility and tertiary hospital to be known as Tzu Chi Medical Center (TCMC), combining advanced medical technology with patient-centered care.

As part of the collaboration, SM Prime will provide a 10,000-square-meter property along Seaside Boulevard and extend technical assistance in the facility’s design and construction logistics.

Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, meanwhile, will lead the development, management and operation of the hospital.

SM Prime said construction is targeted to commence within 12 to 18 months, with completion eyed between 2030 and 2032.

“Health care is essential to building communities where people can thrive. Through this partnership with Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines, we are supporting the development of a facility that can serve the health care needs of more Filipinos,” SM Prime president Jeffrey Lim said.

“It also reflects our commitment to creating developments that go beyond business and commerce to contribute meaningfully to the well-being of the communities around them,” he said.

Established in the Philippines in 1994, Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines conducts medical missions and health care programs across the country.

It provides free consultations, specialized medical services and other forms of assistance to communities with limited access to healthcare.

Founded by Buddhist nun Dharma Master Cheng Yen, the foundation’s medical mission traces its roots to Taiwan, where it began with a free clinic to help address the interrelated challenges of illness and poverty.

Its work subsequently expanded into a comprehensive health care network comprising eight hospitals, free clinics and home medical care services.

“Since Tzu Chi’s first medical mission in Baguio City in 1995, Dharma Master Cheng Yen has wished for a Tzu Chi hospital in the Philippines,” Tzu Chi Foundation Philippines CEO Henry Yuñez said.

“With SM Prime’s generous contribution, that wish — shared by all Tzu Chi volunteers — to bring quality, compassionate healthcare to Filipinos is finally becoming a reality,” Yuñez said.

TCMC will become the first tertiary hospital in the MOA Complex.

SM Prime said the hospital is a valuable addition to the estate’s continued growth and development, especially in ensuring access to quality health care.