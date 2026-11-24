Sugar sector faces lower output as costs, pests threaten growers

MANILA, Philippines — The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has raised concerns over weak sugarcane production early in the 2026 to 2027 milling season, warning that lingering pest infestations and El Niño could threaten farmers and millers.

The SRA said low cane tonnage and sugar yields have emerged as key concerns for the industry, as the 2026 to 2027 milling season enters its second month.

“Any drop in sugarcane production is not good for our farmers, who are the backbone of the industry, and not good for our millers as well, especially at a time when they are modernizing,” SRA board member and miller representative Mitzi Mangwag said.

She added that millers have invested billions of pesos in modernization projects and rely on adequate cane deliveries to recover their investments.

Farmer representative Dave Sanson said rising production costs and weak output could make it difficult for growers to purchase fertilizer and other farm inputs.

The industry continues to face higher fuel and farm input costs, partly driven by geopolitical tensions. Persistent red soft scale insect (RSSI) infestations also continue to affect sugar-producing areas.

The SRA warned that the combined effects could erode farm incomes and discourage investments in the next planting cycle.

SRA administrator Pablo Luis Azcona said the industry must ensure adequate farmgate prices for farmers, while maintaining supply of affordable sugar for consumers and food manufacturers.

He added that ongoing consultations with farmers, millers, traders and policymakers aim to create a consensus on a more stable industry.

To ensure sufficient farmgate prices, the SRA has authorized the voluntary purchase of locally produced raw sugar under Sugar Order 2 for crop year 2026 to 2027.

Participants in the program will be given priority in future sugar export or import plans.

The Department of Agriculture and the SRA is also seeking additional funding to mitigate the effects of the RSSI and El Niño.

“The government is prepared to step in with the necessary interventions, including support to contain the RSSI and measures to help protect farmers’ incomes,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said.