SRA allows voluntary purchase of raw sugar

Under Sugar Order (SO) 2 for crop year 2026-2027, the SRA said participants of the voluntary purchase scheme would be given an allocation on exportation and importation programs.

MANILA, Philippines — The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) has authorized the voluntary purchase of locally produced raw sugar to maintain farmgate prices and determine potential participants in future import and export plans.

Under Sugar Order (SO) 2 for crop year 2026-2027, the SRA said participants of the voluntary purchase scheme would be given an allocation on exportation and importation programs.

It noted that the primary intention of the SO is to “continue to maintain the transparent, just and objective determination and the allocation of each participant in exportation and importation programs, as well as other participative programs.”

The SRA said the program would also maintain a reasonable farmgate price of locally produced raw sugar, while also taming the prevailing price of sugar in the retail market.

Participants in the program include farmers, farmers’ groups, farmers’ cooperative, farmers’ association, sugar millers/refiners, manufacturers, beverage makers and sugar traders.

“Eligible participants who purchased locally produced sugar under this SO and who have complied with all conditions stated herein shall be given priority in the selection of participants for future sugar export/import programs if and when necessary,” the SRA said.

It said participants under previous voluntary purchase programs would be given priority over those joining the current program in any future sugar importation initiative.

The regulator said that in the event of an export program to the US, only sugar purchased under the SO would be eligible to be exported.

The SRA also noted that raw sugar purchased under the program will be reclassified as “C” or reserved sugar for a period of not more than 90 days.

Of the total allocation, 75 percent will be reserved for farmers’ shares and 25 percent for millers’ shares, with each participant’s allotment based on the volume of sugar they purchased.