JFC delivers strong Q3 performance, but 9-month income dips to P8.13 billion

The Jollibee Group reported a net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company of P8.13 billion from January to September, down by 6.1 percent from P8.65 billion in the same period in 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Asian food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. (JFC) delivered a strong third quarter performance, but its profit took a dip in the first nine months.

The Jollibee Group reported a net income attributable to equity holders of the parent company of P8.13 billion from January to September, down by 6.1 percent from P8.65 billion in the same period in 2025.

Systemwide sales for the nine-month period, however, rose by 13.5 percent year-on-year to P377.69 billion, while consolidated revenues jumped by 11.6 percent to P250.2 billion.

In the third quarter alone, attributable net income climbed by 7.4 percent to P3.26 billion amid stronger same-store sales and continued expansion of the group’s global store network.

The group’s systemwide sales during the quarter expanded by 15.6 percent to P133.02 billion, while revenues accelerated by 14.9 percent to P87.75 billion.

JFC said both the Philippine and international businesses contributed to the quarter’s systemwide sales growth, with the Philippines accounting for 50.9 percent of global systemwide sales and international markets contributing 49.1 percent.

“Our third-quarter results mark two important advances: accelerating growth and a near-even contribution from our Philippine and international businesses to global systemwide sales,” JFC chief executive officer Ernesto Tanmantiong said.

“Broad-based Philippine growth was supported by continued expansion. Our international business outpaced the group’s systemwide sales growth, with strong double-digit growth for Jollibee led by Vietnam and North America,” he said.

Tanmantiong said the group is building on these results through disciplined network expansion in markets with attractive long-term growth potential, while strengthening its brands’ relevance, accessibility and value.

In the Philippines, he said JFC has identified 1,500 potential trade areas for 2027 to 2030, offering a long-term opportunity to reach more consumers and sustain growth.

Richard Shin, global chief financial officer and chief risk officer of the Jollibee Group and CEO of Jollibee Group International, said JFC was able to grow both operating income and net income after tax (NIAT) year-on-year despite significant expenses associated with the planned international spin-off and other specified items recognized during the quarter.

He said the results demonstrate the group’s business resilience and ability to translate operating momentum into improved profitability, while investing in sustainable and long-term growth.

As of end-September, JFC’s global store network stood at 10,943 stores, up by 6.2 percent year-on-year. Its network is comprised of 3,530 stores in the Philippines and 7,413 internationally.

JFC said network expansion reflected 745 gross new store openings and 172 additional stores from the acquisition of Shabu All Day. Of the gross new openings, 506 or 68 percent were franchised.