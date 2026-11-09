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Business

DA lifts ban on German poultry

Adrian Kenneth Halili - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2026 | 12:00am
DA lifts ban on German poultry
In Department Circular 56, the DA has now allowed the entry of domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen from the European country.
da.gov.ph

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted its temporary ban on poultry imports from Germany after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) or bird flu has been resolved.

In Department Circular 56, the DA has now allowed the entry of domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen from the European country.

“Based on the evaluation of the DA, the risk of contamination from domestic and wild birds and their products including poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen, is negligible,” the agency said.

The DA said all import transactions of the specified products slaughtered or produced after the issuance of the circular may commence, in accordance with existing rules and regulations of the agency.

Citing a report from Germany’s Directorate of Animal Health and Animal Welfare, the reported cases of HPAI in the European country have ended.

“Germany is now free from HPAl,” the DA said, noting that all criteria under the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)’s Terrestrial Animal Health Code have been met.

The agency halted all imports of poultry, wild bird and their by-products from Germany in 2020 after an outbreak of bird flu was reported.

The order was issued to safeguard the Philippine agricultural sector and prevent the entry or spread of animal diseases, such as avian influenza.

DA

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