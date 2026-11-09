^

Business

‘Low-income Pinoys scrimping on internet usage’

Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2026 | 12:00am
âLow-income Pinoys scrimping on internet usageâ
LRT passengers browse through their cellphones while commuting in Manila on March 13, 2023.
STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — It is becoming harder for internet service providers (ISPs) to retain low-income subscribers, who are feeling the pain of the double whammy of rising prices and a weak peso.

While Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has grown its subscriber base to 3.1 million to date, the ISP is struggling to acquire and retain consumers in its low-cost product Surf2Sawa.

Converge chief operations officer Benjamin Azada said the impact of a declining peso and hot inflation is hitting the provider’s low-income subscribers.

Azada said, however, that its flagship service FiberX is picking up steady demand. FiberX caters to middle-income families, as its price ranges between P1,349 and P2,599 monthly.

On the other hand, Converge created Surf2Sawa to reach low-income families, or those who prefer to buy monthly subscriptions in sachets. Surf2Sawa offers 30-day broadband for just P700.

Azada said even though Surf2Sawa is already Converge’s cheapest package, demand for it goes up and down depending on the economic situation.

For instance, in the third quarter, inflation stayed above the six-percent level, and even climbed to 7.2 percent in September, compelling consumers to keep their spending in check.

Still, Azada is optimistic about Surf2Sawa’s prospects in this economic landscape, especially as Converge is a pioneer in low-cost broadband.

Further, Converge is working toward cutting the price of broadband further, as it hopes to reach the affordability threshold for connectivity. The ISP is exploring a new product that would allow it to offer fiber broadband for only P500 a month, even cheaper than Surf2Sawa.

The International Telecommunication Union has set an affordability threshold for connectivity at two percent of gross national income (GNI) per capita. However, a broadband connection in the Philippines currently costs four percent of GNI per capita, according to Opensignal.

Converge CEO and co-founder Dennis Anthony Uy said the ISP would keep on putting out fresh products to serve different markets and varying needs across the archipelago.

He also underscored the importance of rolling out network assets in as many areas as possible to achieve economies of scale in a time when costs are rising.

INTERNET
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Major fuel price rollbacks set Nov. 10 with gasoline seen to fall P16.8

Major fuel price rollbacks set Nov. 10 with gasoline seen to fall P16.8

By Alyana Uy | 15 hours ago
Motorists face sharply lower pump prices Tuesday.
Business
fbtw
Super El Ni&ntilde;o may push power grids into red alerts, warns DOE

Super El Niño may push power grids into red alerts, warns DOE

By Alyana Uy | 8 hours ago
Extreme heat is expected to increase electricity demand while reducing power plant output.
Business
fbtw
DOE: 1 in 4 new vehicles sold in September was electric

DOE: 1 in 4 new vehicles sold in September was electric

8 hours ago
Business
fb tw
Philippine economy slows to 2.1% in Q3

Philippine economy slows to 2.1% in Q3

By Alyana Uy | 14 hours ago
The economy lost more steam in the third quarter, as agriculture dragged growth.
Business
fbtw

D&L bullish on 2027 prospects

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
D&L Industries Inc., the country’s largest producer of oleochemicals and specialty plastics and food products, is seeing brighter prospects next year after the results of the recent US midterm electio...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Exports seen to reach record $108 billion this year

Exports seen to reach record $108 billion this year

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s exports of goods may hit a record-high of $108 billion this year, driven by the continued demand for electronic...
Business
fbtw

Why Japan’s handrails refuse to be ordinary

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
If you have been to Tokyo and have seen this train station staircase, don’t think you are having a panic attack or a flashback to that modern art museum.
Business
fbtw
Yuchengcos, Chinese firm forge offshore wind tie-up

Yuchengcos, Chinese firm forge offshore wind tie-up

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Yuchengco Group has joined forces with China’s Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. to advance offshore wind developments...
Business
fbtw
Monde Nissin turns up heat amid growing international competition

Monde Nissin turns up heat amid growing international competition

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Monde Nissin Corp., the publicly listed food giant behind iconic instant noodle brand Lucky Me!, is turning up the heat as...
Business
fbtw

Tech stocks crash as Blue wins

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Blue has always been my favorite color.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with