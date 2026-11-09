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Business

Puerto Princesa showcases strategic investment prospects

The Philippine Star
November 10, 2026 | 12:00am
Puerto Princesa showcases strategic investment prospects
Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The city government of Puerto Princesa presented investment opportunities in tourism, infrastructure, fisheries, real estate and commercial development at the 2026 Puerto Princesa City Investment Forum held recently at Conrad Manila. The forum featured projects designed to attract private capital and accelerate economic development.

Led by Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron, the forum brought together prospective investors, business leaders, government officials and development partners to explore new investments, business expansion and public-private collaboration.

Among the key proposals was a 15,000- to 20,000-seat convention and events center at the Sta. Lucia Environmental Estate, aimed at strengthening the city’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) industry. Complementary investment opportunities around the City Coliseum include hotels, restaurants, retail establishments and commercial facilities.

“Rather than developing isolated attractions, we will have an integrated destination where each investment helps support the others,” Bayron said.

State-run Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) also presented its master plan for a 63.31-hectare development within the larger Sta. Lucia Tourism Enterprise Zone.

The plan covers nine districts and 245 lots for proposed hospitality, commercial, ecotourism and agri-tourism developments. It also allocates 14.75 hectares for mangrove protection and scientific research, identifies 10 proposed hotel sites, and includes a 1,000-square-meter convention hall.

Bayron also cited opportunities to expand the city’s night-time economy through dining, cultural attractions, retail, and entertainment at Sta. Lucia, Puerto Princesa Baywalk, and the Tourism Mile along Rizal Avenue Extension.

In fisheries, the proposed Puerto Princesa Integrated Fish Port (IFP), being pursued in partnership with the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA), is expected to spur investment in ice production, cold storage, seafood processing, logistics, and distribution, strengthening the city’s seafood value chain.

“We see the IFP not merely as a place where fish is landed, but as a strategic platform for an entire seafood economy,” Bayron said.

Private sector presentations also provided concrete examples of how companies are translating their confidence in Puerto Princesa into development and expansion plans.

Megaworld Corp. is putting up Baytown Palawan, a 5.4-hectare township with planned initial capital expenditure of P7 billion over seven to 10 years. The development will combine residential, commercial, dining and entertainment establishments.

Joseph Garcia, president of the DDTKI Group of Companies, traced the company’s investment trajectory in Puerto Princesa – from the opening of Best Western Plus and The Ivywall Hotel in 2015 to residential developments The Miren Enclaves in 2019 and Napsan Villas in 2025. He cited the city’s growing economy, supportive community, and development prospects as factors behind the company’s continued expansion.

“We came to Puerto Princesa because we saw its potential. We continue to invest because we believe in its future,” Garcia said.

One-of Collection co-founder and CEO Lucas Niccolo Cauton III highlighted the company’s hospitality investments in Puerto Princesa, including The Funny Lion and Amorita Resort.

Amorita’s presence in Puerto Princesa marks a shift in the city’s local tourism economy, from serving primarily as a transit point for travelers visiting other destinations to attracting visitors who stay longer and generate greater economic value locally.

“For us, what makes an investment truly meaningful is building a successful business while becoming part of the destination, the community, and its future,” Cauton said.

PUERTO PRINCESA
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