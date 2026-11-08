^

Business

D&L bullish on 2027 prospects

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — D&L Industries Inc., the country’s largest producer of oleochemicals and specialty plastics and food products, is seeing brighter prospects next year after the results of the recent US midterm elections.

D&L president Alvin Lao said there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about next year, citing the recent drop in the price of Brent crude oil and the strengthening of the peso.

“The good news, it looks like, after the blue tsunami at the US midterm elections, there’s finally a light at the end of the tunnel of when the war with Iran might end,” he said.

Lao, however, remains cautious about the geopolitical situation and said it is still too early to make projections on how the company would perform next year.

“But you never know. We can’t relax yet. The reality is, even if the war ends, for a lot of raw materials, a lot of these manufacturing plants in the Middle East were destroyed. Those plants will take years to rebuild,” he said.

On the local front, Lao expects some positive developments with the upcoming 2028 Philippine presidential elections, with election-related spending likely to start in the second half of 2027.

However, he said the Philippine political situation is also a cause for concern.

“Every time there are political issues, business kind of freezes. Our political situation could get a lot worse (should the conflict between Marcos and Duterte groups intensifies). So, there are a lot of reasons to think that things will hopefully get better. But you never know. This is the Philippines,” Lao said.

D&L delivered robust profit growth despite a challenging business environment in the first nine months of the year.

Strong third-quarter performance powered the company’s nine-month net income to P2.24 billion, up by 15 percent from P1.95 billion in the same period last year.

Its third-quarter earnings climbed by 32 percent to P735 million from P554 million in the same quarter of 2025.

Lao said D&L is ramping up efforts to attract new customers overseas to boost exports and utilize additional capacity from its new Batangas plant.

He said the company also D&L continues to invest in research and development to come out with new high-margin products that will attract new customers.

ELECTIONS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines Q2 GDP revised to 2.4%

Philippines Q2 GDP revised to 2.4%

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
The economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter than initially reported, as revisions were made in three...
Business
fbtw

Greenfield City’s Paseo Outlets joins Black Friday sale

1 day ago
Paseo Outlets in Greenfield City, Santa Rosa, Laguna will offer discounts of up to 80 percent during its three-day Black Friday Sale from Nov. 27 to 29, as the retail complex seeks to attract holiday shoppers ahead...
Business
fbtw

Why the Phl should build its own EV future

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 2 days ago
Electric vehicle (EV) discussions remain heated as the rising global fuel costs directly hit the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
EastWest earnings drop 24% to P5 billion

EastWest earnings drop 24% to P5 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 6 days ago
East West Banking Corp. saw its net income fall by 24.2 percent to P5 billion in the first nine months of 2026, from P6.6...
Business
fbtw

No room for interpretation

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Just recently, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board ordered ride-hailing app Move It PH to pay a staggering P555.75-million fine for onboarding motorcycle riders beyond the government-authorized...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PhilRice develops climate maps for rice farming

PhilRice develops climate maps for rice farming

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 1 day ago
The Philippine Rice Research Institute has created a climate-smart platform, aimed at guiding the planting decisions...
Business
fbtw
Should Pinoys panic about the looming El Ni&ntilde;o?

Should Pinoys panic about the looming El Niño?

1 day ago
The answer from experts is clear: No. But with forecasts pointing to a potentially strong El Niño that could persist...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Mindanao consumers most open to credit&rsquo;

‘Mindanao consumers most open to credit’

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Filipinos in Mindanao are showing the strongest appetite for credit among the country’s three major island groups, with...
Business
fbtw
FAO summit to seek wider access for farm mechanization in Asia-Pacific

FAO summit to seek wider access for farm mechanization in Asia-Pacific

By Adrian Kenneth Halili | 1 day ago
The Department of Agriculture and the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization will convene a summit this...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with