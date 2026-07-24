PascualLab marks 80th anniversary by helping Filipinos in need

MANILA, Philippines — Pascual Laboratories Inc. (PascualLab) is marking its 80th anniversary by partnering with Caritas Manila to extend health and wellness assistance to more Filipinos in need.

Founded in 1946 by Leonora and Isosceles Pascual, the pharmaceutical company initially addressed Vitamin C needs and provided tuberculosis relief in the post-war era. It has since expanded its portfolio to include food supplements, cough relief and oral health products.

Through its corporate social responsibility program, Sowing to Empower, Educate, and Develop (S.E.E.D.), PascualLab supports sustainable development goals, particularly good health and well-being and partnerships for development.

The partnership with Caritas Manila will tap the latter’s network and logistical support to distribute health products, including Poten-Cee, Lagundi Leaf, C-Lium Fibre and OraCare Mouthrinse, to indigent communities.

Last October, the two organizations provided free medical check-ups and cough relief to 90 members of Asilo de San Vicente de Paul in Manila. PascualLab employees also volunteered during the outreach, where the two groups formalized their partnership through a memorandum of agreement.

As part of its anniversary celebration, PascualLab also donated P16,558 worth of Ascof Lagundi Ponkan to children in need on behalf of members of the media who have supported the company through the years.