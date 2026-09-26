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Atasha Muhlach keeping 'head down' amid Annie Batungbakal praises, bashing

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 1:24pm
Atasha Muhlach keeping 'head down' amid Annie Batungbakal praises, bashing
Atasha Muhlach in "Bongga Ka, 'Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical"
Full House Theater Company

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Atasha Muhlach is keeping herself humble amid the numerous comments going around about her lead performance in "Bongga Ka Day!: The Annie Batungbakal Musical."

The production inspired by the songs Manila Sound pioneers Hotdog is the latest offering by Full House Theater Company (FHTC) alongside producers Newport World Resorts, VIVA Communications and The Philippine STAR, with Atasha in the titular role.

Atasha's casting received mixed reception, however, many noted it was a return to the stage for the young artist, but others said actresses with more experience could have taken the part.

Another point of discussion was Atasha's twin brother Andres being a lead in the last FHTC production "Bagets the Musical," taking on the role originated by their father Aga in the 1984 movie of the same, despite having no theater experience.

Aga and wife Charlene Gonzalez were present for the opening night of "Bongga Ka Day!" last September 18 and in an interview with the media, defended their daughter by pointing out the hard work she put in for preparations even after receiving criticism.

"I'll be honest, sa mga tumira sa kanya noon talaga. Sabi ko, 'Huwag mo na lang pansinin,' 'di ba? Ganun talaga, e," Aga said. "Sa mga tumira sa kanya, galing sa isang ama po, nagta-trabaho lang 'yung bata, 'di ba? Wala namang pinagyayabang. Gusto lang mag-hanapbuhay. Gustong gumawa ng show."

The critical buzz need not seem to bother Atasha at all during the production's gala performance the following week, and she was still in high spirits while speaking to the media after the show.

RELATED: Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzalez defend daughter Atasha amid criticism over musical role

Atasha particularly enjoyed and labelled a surreal feeling seeing the live audience's reactions and laughter as the musical progressed.

"Sa totoo lang my goal was to just put my head down, really work hard, and try my best," she continued. "For me to just see people laughing, enjoying, dancing with us, that's all that matters."

The singer expressed gratitude not just for her immediate kin but the families she built in showbiz, particularly the Dabarkads on "Eat Bulaga!" which Atasha has been a co-host of since 2023.

"My heart is just very, very full and I'm feeling nothing but blessed and grateful to have such supportive people in my life," the actress said. "They are the reason why I want to keep on going and continue pursuing my dreams. They're just my rock, my everything."

Atasha laughed off the thought that negative comments may still be coming her way, opting instead to "focus on the good."

"I just want to thank the people who have been super supportive on this whole journey, maraming salamat talaga from the bottom of my heart — I just hope to do good for you guys," Atasha ended.

RELATED: BINI, SB19, 'Forgotten Island' score seen to open doors for Filipino music, films

ANNIE BATUNGBAKAL

ATASHA MUHLACH

BONGGA KA DAY
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