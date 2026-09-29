Air France makes return trip to Manila

New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) yesterday announced that Air France is reinstating its non-stop flights between Manila and Paris ahead of the Christmas season.

MANILA, Philippines — France’s flag carrier is resuming weekly flights between Manila and Paris in October, opening a direct service to Europe from the Philippines in time for holiday demand.

New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) yesterday announced that Air France is reinstating its non-stop flights between Manila and Paris ahead of the Christmas season.

Air France will resume the service starting Oct.19, operating thrice weekly using an Airbus A350-900, according to NNIC.

The aircraft will offer 324 seats, divided into 34 for business class, 24 for premium economy and 266 for economy cabin. The flight leaves Paris at 11:20 p.m., local time, while the return service from Manila varies, depending on the date.

Based on NNIC’s timetable, the flight will operate until March 25, 2027. NNIC said the flight is returning following its temporary seasonal suspension.

“The return of the service gives passengers a direct connection between NAIA and Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport, making travel between the Philippines and France more convenient while also providing another non-stop link to Europe ahead of the holiday season,” NNIC said.

Air France’s non-stop flight enables Filipinos to reach one of the world’s most popular cities in just 13 hours, unlike connecting services that could take between 17 and 20 hours.

According to Air France’s website, the flight’s base fare is $418, or about P26,200, for economy, and could reach as high as $2,761, or nearly P173,000, for business.

Recently, NAIA has been welcoming more international flights from foreign carriers. Riyadh Air started direct flights between Manila and Riyadh on Sept. 9.

Chinese carrier Air Changan is also operating charter flights to Yichang until Oct. 22 to boost trade and tourism activities between the Philippines and China. American carrier Delta Air Lines will also return to Manila with direct trips to Los Angeles starting March 28, 2027.

Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is putting up Manila services to Delhi and Mumbai in December, subject to India’s approval.

NNIC, as NAIA operator, is working on the P170.6-billion rehabilitation of the airport to raise its passenger capacity to 62 million per year, from 35 million at present.