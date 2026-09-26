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Broader investor base expected with lower GCash IPO price — analyst

Philstar.com
September 26, 2026 | 9:00am
Broader investor base expected with lower GCash IPO price â€” analyst
Photo shows of log in to Gcash account
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — The potential pricing of GCash shares at a lower level could make the upcoming Mynt initial public offering more attractive to a broader base of investors, including ordinary Filipinos who have traditionally had limited participation in the Philippine stock market, according to an investment analyst.

April Tan said the lower price should be viewed in the context of current market conditions, where companies seeking to raise capital may need to make their shares more attractive to investors.

“I think, obviously, a lower price would mean that the stock is going to be cheaper, so therefore it might be more attractive,” Tan said in an episode of Intelligent Investing.

Rather than viewing the potential lower pricing solely as a reflection of the company’s condition, Tan said it could be a response to the weakness of the broader market.

“The market is really so weak, and if you want to raise capital, then you have to make the stock more attractive,” she said.

The observation puts the GCash IPO in the broader context of efforts to expand participation in the Philippine capital market, particularly at a time when market conditions remain challenging.

For the mass market, a potentially more accessible share price could provide an opportunity for more Filipinos to become participants in the country’s equity market, although the actual level of participation will ultimately depend on the final offer price, investor demand and other IPO terms.

The potential wider participation is significant because the GCash platform already reaches tens of millions of Filipinos through its digital financial services, giving the Mynt IPO an unusual opportunity to connect a mass-market digital finance user base with the country’s formal capital market.

Tan stressed, however, that investors should not assess the IPO on price alone.

She said investors should examine Mynt’s financial performance and determine whether its profitability continues to grow, pointing out that a lower price in a weak market could potentially present an opportunity if the company’s underlying fundamentals remain strong.

“Let’s look at the numbers. Let’s see if its profitability is still growing,” Tan said.

Her comments highlight a potentially broader role for the Mynt IPO: not simply as another major listing, but as an opportunity to encourage greater participation in the Philippine capital market by bringing the conversation about stock ownership closer to the ordinary Filipino.

For first-time investors, the distinction remains important. A lower IPO price may make shares more accessible, but prospective investors still need to consider the company’s financial performance, valuation, risks and the terms of the offering before deciding whether to invest.

Against the backdrop of a soft market, the Mynt offering could therefore become a test of whether a major consumer-facing company can help broaden the base of Philippine equity investors while raising capital for continued business growth.

The potential outcome would be a more inclusive capital market in which participation is not confined to large institutional investors and experienced traders, but increasingly includes the ordinary Juan who wants to understand and participate in the growth of Philippine companies. (Contributed story)

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