Sara Duterte denies ex-Velasco aideâ€™s claim he delivered over P2 billion to her

Sara Duterte denies ex-Velasco aide’s claim he delivered over P2 billion to her

Vice President Sara Duterte arrives at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on Sept. 11, 2026 for the arraignment of the three counts of grave threats filed by the Department of Justice against her.

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte denied knowing Police Corporal Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. and receiving money from him, after the former security aide of ex-House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco alleged that he delivered more than P2 billion in cash to her.

“I do not know Rodulfo Gracioso Jr., nor have I ever received any money from him,” Duterte said in a statement posted on Facebook on September 26.

Gracioso, who claimed to have served as Velasco’s head of security from 2018 until the latter’s speakership from 2020 to 2022, alleged that he delivered suitcases containing cash to Duterte, former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo Duterte on Velasco’s instructions.

He estimated that he delivered more than P2 billion to the vice president on more than 20 occasions. His sworn affidavit, a copy of which the National Bureau of Investigation gave to GMA News, detailed alleged deliveries of P20 million to P50 million in cash to various locations in Metro Manila, Davao and other areas.

The NBI is investigating Gracioso’s claims. NBI Director Melvin Matibag said the agency conducted a polygraph test on Gracioso and validated some of his statements through other means.

Duterte said her lawyers are waiting for an official copy of Gracioso’s affidavit from the NBI so they can begin preparing cases against him.

“Once we are done dismantling the lies contained in his testimony, it will end up in the trash bin—just like the one from Ramil Madriaga,” she said.

Madriaga has previously been described by Gracioso as Duterte’s alleged bagman and aide, a connection Duterte has denied.

Duterte also described Gracioso’s allegations as “another media stunt” and an attempt to revive what she called a “faltering impeachment case.”

“This is nothing more than another media stunt, an attempt to breathe life into a faltering impeachment case,” Duterte said.

She accused the administration of seeking to bring her down, push for Charter Change, prevent the 2028 elections and remain in power.

“The desperation of the administration to bring me down, push for Charter Change, prevent the 2028 elections, and cling to power is becoming increasingly diabolical,” she said.

Duterte also called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to undergo a public drug test and answer for the flood control scandal, saying that Filipinos want change.

“The people want Marcos to take a public drug test. The people want Marcos to answer for the flood control scandal. The people want change,” she said.

“No amount of political maneuvering, propaganda, or manufactured distractions can ultimately silence the Filipino people,” Duterte added.