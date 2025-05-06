^

Business

Century Pacific Food earmarks up to P4 billion for expansion this year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2025 | 12:00am
As of end-2024, CNPF said it has construction in progress amounting to P1.65 billion relating to ongoing construction of new production plant and administration building as part of the group’s expansion program.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Century Pacific Food Inc. (CNPF), the listed food and beverage company of the Po family, plans to spend as much as P4 billion this year to fund expansion initiatives that will support its sustained growth trajectory.

The company said construction is expected to be completed this year.

For 2025, CNPF said it is allotting approximately P3 billion to P4 billion in capital expenditures.

CNPF chief financial officer Chad Manapat earlier said the company plans to tread 2025 with caution.

He said the company is already seeing signs of a better consumer environment entering 2025, with the first quarter already going as planned for CNPF.

“While that gives us reason to be optimistic, we remain mindful of lingering uncertainties on the cost side and ongoing shifts in the global trading environment,” Manapat said.

CNPF expects to maintain its double-digit growth trajectory this year following a strong performance in 2024.

CNPF, one of the country’s leading branded food and beverage companies, is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of processed marine, meat, milk, coconut, plant-based and pet products.

Its brands include Century Tuna, Argentina, 555, Ligo and Birch Tree, among others.

CNPF
