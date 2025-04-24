^

Business

NEDA approves P3.1B hike in Kaliwa Dam project cost

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 5:48pm
NEDA approves P3.1B hike in Kaliwa Dam project cost
A man arrives at a shallow part of Agos River, where the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System is planning to build a dam.
Philstar.com / Efigenio Toledo IV

MANILA, Philippines — The total approved cost of the Kaliwa Dam Project has increased to P15.3 billion following approval from the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Board.

In a statement on Thursday, April 24, NEDA — recently reorganized as the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev) — said the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) had requested an extension of the loan validity and project implementation period, as well as changes to the project scope.

Originally pegged at P12.25 billion, the Kaliwa Dam is designed to stand 73 meters high and supply up to 600 million liters of water per day. It will also feature a 21.9-kilometer conveyance tunnel.

Initially slated for implementation from 2019 to 2022, the project timeline has been extended to 2026. It is expected to be operational by 2027.

Kaliwa Dam's goal. The government is banking on the Kaliwa Dam to expand the country’s water sources and ease recurring shortages, particularly in Metro Manila, Rizal and Cavite, where demand continues to rise.

But opposition has mounted due to the dam’s location along the Sierra Madre, within the watershed of the Kaliwa River that straddles the provinces of Rizal and Quezon. 

Concerns. Indigenous peoples, particularly the Dumagat-Remontado, and environmental groups have long called for the project’s cancellation, warning that it threatens livelihoods, cultural heritage and forest ecosystems.

At the same time, affected communities have raised concerns over the reported lack of genuine public consultations, saying the dam could flood their homes and force them to relocate.

As of December 2024, five years since construction began, the dam is only about 24.8% complete, according to the DepDev.

A report by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) said project director Ryan Ayson attributed the construction delays to the provincial government’s refusal to issue necessary permits.

Controversial funding

Aside from the delays, the Kaliwa Dam, which is part of the broader New Centennial Water Source (NCWS) Project, has also drawn criticism over its funding. 

Under former President Rodrigo Duterte, who blamed indigenous opposition for the project’s delays, the government secured a $211.12-million official development assistance (ODA) loan from China in 2018 to fund the dam’s construction.

Through this loan deal, the China Energy Engineering Corporation was tapped to build the Kaliwa Dam.

The government also committed to funding 15% of the project through the MWSS, the agency in charge of its implementation.

The Kaliwa Dam was previously linked to the Laiban Dam as part of the broader NCWS Project. While Laiban targets the upstream area in Rizal and Kaliwa, the downstream portion in Quezon province, the former has similarly faced environmental concerns and opposition.

The project was first proposed in the 1970s under the administration of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., father of the sitting president Bongbong Marcos Jr. It was only approved in 2014, with its financing scheme later revised in 2017 to a public-private partnership model.

BONGBONG MARCOS

KALIWA DAM

MWSS

NEDA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PLDT readies P40 billion data center in Cavite

PLDT readies P40 billion data center in Cavite

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. is drawing up a plan to build a P40-billion data center in Cavite to support its commitment of raising...
Business
fbtw
DOF streamlines tax perks for education

DOF streamlines tax perks for education

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Department of Finance has rolled out new regulations aimed at simplifying access to tax incentives for education-related...
Business
fbtw
MVP Group lends helping hand to DSWD

MVP Group lends helping hand to DSWD

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The MVP Group of Companies, through its unified corporate social responsibility arm Tulong Kapatid, is teaming up with the...
Business
fbtw
BSP: New pricing scheme for fund transfers out soon

BSP: New pricing scheme for fund transfers out soon

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is set to release this week an exposure draft outlining a new pricing mechanism aimed at lowering...
Business
fbtw

Context as our weapon in the fight against fake news

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 18 hours ago
In this era where digital platforms have become the primary sources and conduits of information, we continue to face an increasing challenge: the proliferation of misinformation and disinformation.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Approved construction permits down in February

Approved construction permits down in February

By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
Construction activities in the Philippines are slowing down as the number of building permits approved nationwide dipped by...
Business
fbtw
Illicit vape items worth P3.26 billion go up in smoke

Illicit vape items worth P3.26 billion go up in smoke

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs has ramped up its campaign against smuggling with the destruction of P3.26 billion worth of illicit...
Business
fbtw

ANZ cuts Philippines growth outlook to 5% this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 18 hours ago
The Philippines’ economic growth forecast for 2025 has been lowered to five percent from 5.7 percent as persistent global trade tensions and weak private investment cloud the outlook for emerging markets in...
Business
fbtw
Kuya J open to new investors, to spend P100 million for expansion

Kuya J open to new investors, to spend P100 million for expansion

By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
Kuya J Food Group Inc., owner of homegrown restaurant chain Kuya J and the exclusive master franchise holder in the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Nuttall takes helm at PAL as competition heightens

Nuttall takes helm at PAL as competition heightens

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 18 hours ago
Flag carrier Philippine Airlines is reshuffling its boardroom ahead of tougher challenges in the airline industry, pinning...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with