Second FIFA Arena in Philippines launched in Puerto Princesa

The new FIFA Arena is located at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex in Barangay Sta. Monica, Puerto Princesa, marking a milestone moment for grassroots football development in Palawan.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF), together with FIFA and the Puerto Princesa Football Association (PPFA), officially launched another FIFA Arena in the Philippines on Thursday, September 24.

The new FIFA Arena is located at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex in Barangay Sta. Monica here, marking a milestone moment for grassroots football development in Palawan. It is an all-weather quarter pitch with artificial turf, purpose-built for small-sided football for children and teenagers. It provides a safe, accessible, and optimal space especially for elementary and junior high school-aged players to develop the fundamentals of the game.

This is the second FIFA Arena built in the country, following the first, which opened in Balanga, Bataan, on January 21.

Beyond the pitch inauguration, the event also marked two other firsts for the Philippines: the FIFA Boots for All Program, through which FIFA and PFF distributed 500 pairs of boots to young players in Palawan, and a FIFA Medical Session for Children focused on health education and emergency response.

PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez called the launch a convergence of opportunity, access and child welfare through football.

"Today is about more than just simply opening a football pitch in a beautiful city. We are bringing together opportunity, access, health, and the protection of our children — all through football," Gutierrez said. "Through the FIFA Arena, we provide a safe, accessible and all-weather space where children can play... this is a gamechanger for Philippine football."

Gutierrez also highlighted the significance of the Boots for All and Medical programs debuting in the Philippines.

"We know that for many children, having proper football boots can be a barrier to playing the game. Through this program, we can help remove that barrier," he said, adding that the medical initiative aims to equip coaches and young players with "better practices in emergency response, health and player welfare."

"This pitch is yours. Play here. Learn here. Make friends here. Challenge yourself. And perhaps one day, from this very pitch in Palawan, we will see a young player take the next step — from grassroots football, to representing Palawan, to representing the Philippines, and maybe even playing on the biggest stages in the world."

FIFA Council Member and former PFF President Mariano Araneta Jr. echoed the significance of the initiative, noting that "football development begins at the grassroots — with a child, a ball, and a place to play," and commended the collaboration between FIFA, PFF, government agencies and the local community.

Philippine Football Federation

FIFA Regional Lead and Development Manager for East and Southeast Asia Lavin Vignesh said the arena is part of FIFA's broader push to build more pitches across the country, adding that the real highlight of the day was seeing “the boys and girls... so happy with this new pitch" and "very excited with the new boots."

He noted that Philippine football, particularly the women’s national team's back-to-back World Cup qualifications, continues to inspire the next generation.

FIFA Arena Project Consultant Amlan Kamal explained that the Arena, Boots for All, and Football for Schools programs work together to build "a holistic ecosystem around football,” while FIFA Senior Health and Medical Projects Manager Khloud Sebak shared that Puerto Princesa marked the first time FIFA Medical's global health promotion content was introduced in a host country, with materials made available through FIFA's website, YouTube, and the Football for Schools app for accessibility even in remote areas.

PPFA President Dio Paolo De Guzman said the arena turns a long-standing dream into reality for Palawan's grassroots football community.

"This is the start of the journey to develop more young players, our grassroots for Palawan,” he said, announcing plans for free Saturday training sessions open to kids across the province under licensed coaches.

Philippine Football Federation

The event was attended by PFF and FIFA officials alongside local government leaders, including Puerto Princesa City Administrator Atty. Herbert Dilig, representing Mayor Lucilo Bayron; Vice Mayor Atty. Peter "Jimbo" Maristela; City Councilor Epitacio Lao, representing 3rd District Rep. Gil Acosta Jr.; and city councilors Gerry Abad, Karl Dylan Aquino, Matthew Mendoza, Erwin Edualino, and Luis Marcaida III. Also present were former Vice Mayor Nancy Socrates, former Vice Mayor and PPFA founder Vicky De Guzman, and City Sports Director Atty. Gregorio Austria.

The Puerto Princesa FIFA Arena forms part of an ongoing nationwide effort by PFF, in partnership with FIFA, AFC, AFF, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), regional football associations, local government units and private companies to expand access to quality football pitches across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Since the initiative began in 2026, quality pitches have also been inaugurated in Tagum City, Davao del Norte, in partnership with AFF, and in Leganes, Iloilo, in partnership with Filinvest Land Corporation, while construction of new full-sized pitches is already underway in Naga City and Baguio City in partnership with PSC. (Pool story)