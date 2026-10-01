GCash to undergo system maintenance on Oct. 1-2

This undated photo shows the log in screen to Gcash account

MANILA, Philippines — GCash announced earlier Thursday, October 1, that its services will be temporarily unavailable on certain schedules until Friday, October 2 as its app undergoes system maintenance.

In an advisory, Gcash said bank transfers, cash-ins via InstaPay and payments via QRPH will take a break from 11:30 p.m on Thursday until 1:00 a.m on Friday.

The GCash app itself, meanwhile, will be unavailable from 2:00 a.m to 3:00 a.m.

The e-wallet platform, which is operated by G-Xchange Inc., provides services to more than 90 million users.

The mobile wallet was also down on Wednesday, but services were also immediately restored within the day.

Meanwhile, parent company Mynt Inc. is set to hold its initial public offering this October.

According to the Philippine Stocks Exchange, Mynt is set to offer 8.03 billion primary and secondary common shares to be sold at P10.00 apiece during the offer period from October 6 to 12.