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Business

Megawide boosts 4PH with Cavite project

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 2, 2026 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Engineering and infrastructure company Megawide Construction Corp. has advanced its commitment to support the government’s expanded Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) program, with its Cavite project reaching the topping-off stage in just seven months.

Megawide Dreamrise Residences Inc. (MDRI) held yesterday the simultaneous topping-off of two towers of Jab Residences in Dasmariñas, marking the completion of their structural framework and signaling the project’s transition into the next phases of development.

“This milestone is a very important step for the government, the Filipino people and the country,“ MDRI chairman Edgar Saavedra said.

“We are proud to be part of this pioneering initiative that aims to accelerate the construction of first-world, affordable and accessible housing developments for many Filipino families,” he said.

Megawide said the progress showcases the group’s vertically integrated capabilities across the value chain, complemented by precast and construction solutions capability to supply precast components and ready-mix concrete as well as logistical support and services.

The company has expressed strong interest in supporting the government’s expanded 4PH program, aiming to launch 100,000 units as part of its long-term roadmap.

“We are also excited to see that more players are participating in this program and look forward to stronger collaboration between the public and private sector,” Saavedra said.

MDRI is a strategic partnership between Megawide and the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, through state-run Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, under the expanded 4PH program, specifically focusing on mechanized and modernized socialized housing development.

MDRI’s existing portfolio covers two projects in Dasmariñas, Cavite — Jab Residences and Jenara Residences — which are expected to produce a combined 7,143 housing units over the next two years.

These will support Megawide Group’s aspiration to build 100,000 socialized housing units under the expanded 4PH program over the next five to seven years.

To further accelerate its support to the 4PH initiative, Megawide is investing P3 billion to develop a new precast facility in Cavite that will more than double its production capacity.

EDGAR SAAVEDRA
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