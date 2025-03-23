^

Business

Ajinomoto eyes 3rd facility to meet rising demand

Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
March 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Ajinomoto eyes 3rd facility to meet rising demand
“We need to consider because we have two factories here in the Philippines, (in) Bulacan and Cebu, but also the capacity is almost reaching our full capacity,” APC president Koichi Ozaki told reporters.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Food company Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) is considering setting up a third manufacturing plant in the country with its output nearing full capacity.

“We need to consider because we have two factories here in the Philippines, (in) Bulacan and Cebu, but also the capacity is almost reaching our full capacity,” APC president Koichi Ozaki told reporters.

He said the decision is expected to be made within three to five years.

Possible locations and the amount of investment needed to build the third plant are still under study.

More than 90 percent of APC’s products are locally manufactured, while its frozen food products are imported from Thailand.

APC’s production facility in Bulacan was built in 1991, while the factory in Cebu was put up in 2004.

In addition to its factories, APC has 26 sales stations in the country.

The company, which has been posting more than a double-digit increase in sales, expects to post steady growth this year, supported by demand for its seasoning and food ingredient products.

Ozaki said APC’s frozen food and instant food products, which were recently introduced in the market, are also expected to drive growth for the company.

The Philippines is among the top five markets for Ajinomoto in Southeast Asia in terms of sales.

At present, APC has around 2,000 employees.

As the company expects to continue to grow its business in the country, it also remains committed to its sustainability push.

Ozaki said APC aims to reduce its environmental footprint by 50 percent by 2030.

The company’s key sustainability initiatives include using 100 percent renewable energy to power its factories, transitioning to electric vehicles for product deliveries, upcycling residual food waste into animal feeds, using sustainable packaging and repurposing single-use plastics.

APC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Banana exporters fear losing Japan market

Banana exporters fear losing Japan market

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 day ago
The Philippines lost its crown as the top banana supplier to China last year. Will the country also lose the Japan marke...
Business
fbtw

SM to open 2 new NU campuses this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
The SM Group is opening two new National University  campuses this year to mark the educational institution’s 125th anniversary.
Business
fbtw
Planning a winter getaway? Japan mountain resort launches early bird sale

Planning a winter getaway? Japan mountain resort launches early bird sale

By Rosette Adel | 11 hours ago
Hokkaido, Japan is among the most attractive winter destinations for Filipinos and tourists from around the world with its...
Business
fbtw

The psychology behind money muling

By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | 1 day ago
Money mules have emerged as hidden gears in the complex machine of financial fraud, facilitating scams that cost consumers billions worldwide.
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Bayfront living&rsquo;: Why Central Roxas Boulevard is the luxury developer&rsquo;s address of choice

‘Bayfront living’: Why Central Roxas Boulevard is the luxury developer’s address of choice

By Rosette Adel | 15 hours ago
A luxury real estate developer described Central Roxas Boulevard as the “new address of opulence,” saying that...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Exporters group seeks more government support

Exporters group seeks more government support

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
The country’s umbrella group of exporters is pushing for stronger government support with export performance expected...
Business
fbtw

Domestic trade value down in Q4

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Goods traded within the country declined by 25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the previous year amid the series of typhoons that hit the country.
Business
fbtw
Monde clearing path for food security, healthier products

Monde clearing path for food security, healthier products

By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Snack food giant Monde Nissin Corp. continues to lead in clearing the path for better and healthier products as part of the...
Business
fbtw

Feedback is key to learning and improvement

By Francis J. Kong | 1 hour ago
Some books may have been written years ago, but as I browsed through them, I found that they still make much sense today.
Business
fbtw

MPower expands tie-up with Go family-led firms

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
MPower, the local retail electricity arm of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan’s Manila Electric Co., is further strengthening its partnership with the family of businessman Emilio Go.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with