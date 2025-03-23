Ajinomoto eyes 3rd facility to meet rising demand

MANILA, Philippines — Food company Ajinomoto Philippines Corp. (APC) is considering setting up a third manufacturing plant in the country with its output nearing full capacity.

“We need to consider because we have two factories here in the Philippines, (in) Bulacan and Cebu, but also the capacity is almost reaching our full capacity,” APC president Koichi Ozaki told reporters.

He said the decision is expected to be made within three to five years.

Possible locations and the amount of investment needed to build the third plant are still under study.

More than 90 percent of APC’s products are locally manufactured, while its frozen food products are imported from Thailand.

APC’s production facility in Bulacan was built in 1991, while the factory in Cebu was put up in 2004.

In addition to its factories, APC has 26 sales stations in the country.

The company, which has been posting more than a double-digit increase in sales, expects to post steady growth this year, supported by demand for its seasoning and food ingredient products.

Ozaki said APC’s frozen food and instant food products, which were recently introduced in the market, are also expected to drive growth for the company.

The Philippines is among the top five markets for Ajinomoto in Southeast Asia in terms of sales.

At present, APC has around 2,000 employees.

As the company expects to continue to grow its business in the country, it also remains committed to its sustainability push.

Ozaki said APC aims to reduce its environmental footprint by 50 percent by 2030.

The company’s key sustainability initiatives include using 100 percent renewable energy to power its factories, transitioning to electric vehicles for product deliveries, upcycling residual food waste into animal feeds, using sustainable packaging and repurposing single-use plastics.