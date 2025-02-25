Automakers see 7% growth in EV sales this year

“The growth of EV sales is expected to track overall industry sales growth, driven by increasing consumer adoption, supportive government policies, expanding charging infrastructure and entry of more players,” CAMPI president Rommel Gutierrez told reporters yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Sales of electrified vehicles (EVs) in the country are expected to track industry growth at seven percent this year, supported by the zero import tariffs on such vehicles and the rollout of new models, according to the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI).

Gutierrez said EVs accounted for four percent of total vehicle sales last year or around 18,690 units.

For this year, he said EVs are expected to still account for four percent of total vehicle sales.

CAMPI is aiming for vehicle sales to reach a record-high of 500,000 units this year, seven percent higher than the 467,252 units sold last year.

If this is achieved, a four percent share would translate to 20,000 units of EVs sold this year.

Data from the CAMPI and Truck Manufacturers Association showed 1,600 EVs were sold in January this year.

Of the EVs, 1,445 units were hybrid EVs, 146 units were battery EVs and nine were plug-in hybrid EVs.

Gutierrez said lower prices of EVs due to the government’s move to bring down import tariffs of such vehicles to zero are helping sales.

In terms of the type of EVs being sold, he said, passenger cars are the popular choice of consumers.

Asked if there is a chance for the country to locally manufacture EVs, he said this is not expected in the near future because of the need to see high volume of sales first.

A strong supplier base will also be needed to support local production of EVs.

Gutierrez said firms selling EVs including Tesla and BYD Cars Philippines have applied to become CAMPI members.

At present, CAMPI has 24 members.

Meanwhile, the Electric Vehicle Association of the Philippines (EVAP) said it is actively monitoring the development of the government’s EV Incentives Scheme (EVIS) and engaging with policymakers to ensure the incentives are structured to benefit both industry players and end-users.

The EVIS is a component of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (EVIDA).

EVAP president Edmund Araga said a well-executed EVIS is important in the country’s shift to sustainable mobility.

“The EVIDA law has laid the foundation for the growth of the EV industry in the Philippines. The proper implementation of EVIS will be a game-changer, making EVs more affordable and incentivizing businesses to invest in charging infrastructure and local assembly,” he said.