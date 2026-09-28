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Business

MGEN advances S$1.2 billion gas plant in Singapore

Brix Lelis - The Philippine Star
September 29, 2026 | 12:00am
MGEN advances S$1.2 billion gas plant in Singapore
In photo leading the groundbreaking ceremony are Singapore Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng; Manuel V. Pangilinan (MGEN chairman); Emmanuel Rubio (president and CEO of MGEN) and Yu Tat Ming (CEO of PacificLight Power).
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Meralco PowerGen Corp. (MGEN) of tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan is now advancing its S$1.2-billion (about P58.7 billion) hydrogen-ready gas-fired power plant on Jurong Island, Singapore.

The 670-megawatt (MW) facility, being developed by MGEN unit PacificLight Power Pte. Ltd., is poised to become the first in Singapore to integrate a gas turbine with large-scale battery energy storage.

Upon commercial operation in 2029, the project is expected to generate enough electricity to power up to 1.2 million four-room households in Singapore.

The integrated battery storage system will enable more dynamic energy management and strengthen grid resilience by helping balance electricity supply and demand.

The plant will also be capable of co-firing with hydrogen at up to 30 percent by volume from the outset, with plans to eventually transition to 100 percent hydrogen.

Pangilinan, who chairs MGEN, said the groundbreaking of the power plant underscores the company’s confidence in Singapore’s economic and energy future.

“Through PacificLight, we are proud to contribute to Singapore’s energy security while advancing innovative, future-ready solutions for the region’s energy industry,” he said.

“As the Philippines further strengthens its role in the ASEAN region, this investment underscores the importance of deepening regional connections and collaboration.”

In January last year, Singapore’s Energy Market Authority awarded PacificLight the right to build, own and operate the plant.

The gas plant will add to PacificLight’s existing 830-MW combined-cycle gas turbine facility operating since 2014 and its 100-MW fast start ancillary services facility commissioned last year.

“This S$1.2-billion investment reflects MGEN’s long-term confidence in Singapore’s energy future and our commitment to supporting PacificLight as a trusted energy partner,” MGEN president and CEO Emmanuel Rubio said.

PacificLight is a joint venture between MGEN and Hong Kong-based conglomerate First Pacific Co.

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