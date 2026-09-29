YCO Cloud, Aolani to roll out 10,000 NVIDIA AI units in Philippines

The two firms plan to deploy more than 10,000 units of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 by the first quarter of next year and will provide state-of-the-art AI capacity for government agencies, local companies and startups, as well as attract global AI-native companies.

MANILA, Philippines — Digital infrastructure company YCO Cloud has partnered with Singapore-based firm Aolani to bring the country’s first NVIDIA Blackwell Ultra GPUs, aimed at strengthening the Philippines’ AI capacity.

The two firms plan to deploy more than 10,000 units of NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 by the first quarter of next year and will provide state-of-the-art AI capacity for government agencies, local companies and startups, as well as attract global AI-native companies.

The highly powerful units are purpose-built to accelerate advanced Al reasoning and handle demanding data center workloads, delivering up to 50 times more output.

Aolani will provide AI infrastructure, GPU financing, deployment and operating capabilities, while YCO delivers purpose-built, sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure and local expertise.

The company noted that the partnership lays the groundwork for a scalable Al ecosystem that will spur local innovation and boost national economic productivity.

YCO Cloud CEO Nik de Ynchausti said the company has also partnered with Science Park of the Philippines Inc. (SPPI) for its expertise in power, water and connectivity infrastructure.

“The Philippines is now ready to scale on digital infrastructure with its robust submarine cable systems and growing renewable energy sources,” he said.

The partnership is also designed and implemented to meet global sustainability standards for water usage and dedicated renewable energy sources.

He said YCO Cloud’s partnership with Aolani and SPPI supports its commitment to deliver green digital infrastructure and contribute to the next wave of growth in the country.

Aolani CEO Nicholas Chia said the Philippines is emerging as a dynamic new market for digital infrastructure growth, as Southeast Asia rapidly positions itself as a key hub for global AI development.

“This collaboration will play a pivotal role in democratizing access to advanced AI infrastructure in the Philippines, supporting the growth of the country’s digital economy and AI ecosystem,” he added