^

Business

MerryMart sees revenue exceeding P7 billion last year

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
January 30, 2025 | 12:00am
MerryMart sees revenue exceeding P7 billion last year
“Pre-IPO (initial public offering), our revenue was P2.5 billion. We’re probably going to hit more than P7 billion last year. It’s been quite a journey,” MerryMart chief finance officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — MerryMart Consumer Corp. of tycoon Edgar “Injap” Sia II expects its full-year 2024 revenues to grow by double digits to at least P7 billion, driven by the additional stores and the continuous growth of existing branches.

“Pre-IPO (initial public offering), our revenue was P2.5 billion. We’re probably going to hit more than P7 billion last year. It’s been quite a journey,” MerryMart chief finance officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said.

The projected revenue last year entails an increase of at least 11 percent from its 2023 top line of P6.3 billion.

MerryMart’s revenue from January to September 2024 jumped by 24.7 percent to P5.76 billion from P4.62 billion in the same period in 2023.

From only seven outlets when it listed in June 2020, MerryMart has grown its network to 136 branches to date.

MerryMart has a goal of reaching 1,200 branches nationwide by 2030, generating P120 billion in system-wide recurring consumer sales revenue.

MerryMart Group’s various formats are MerryMart Express, MerryMart Market, MerryMart Grocery and MerryMart Wholesale.

Its subsidiary MM Consumer Technologies Corp. with MBOX Smart Lockers is the first in its consumer technology portfolio that is expected to add and complement to the ecosystem of the MerryMart Group.

“So what lies ahead? We’re expanding our core and replicating it nationwide. We believe that we have something really unique in the MerryMart Wholesale platform. The ability to expand this nationwide so that we will eventually replace distributors all over the country because logistics cost is the largest bit of retail distribution, right?” Yulo-Luccini said.

As part of the company’s social impact program, Yulo-Luccini said that MerryMart is also enabling sari-sari store owners to become mini-marts.

“We’re also constantly looking to innovate. We look at technology and we look at what is happening in other countries,” she said.

MERRYMART
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

1 day ago
The European bottling unit of Coca-Cola said Monday that it had ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite and other beverages...
Business
fbtw
GSIS sells stake in AirTrunk, raises P15.8 billion for pension fund

GSIS sells stake in AirTrunk, raises P15.8 billion for pension fund

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The Government Service Insurance System has received $272 million from the Macquarie Asia Infrastructure Fund 2, following...
Business
fbtw
Asian markets track Wall St bounce as Fed decision looms

Asian markets track Wall St bounce as Fed decision looms

16 hours ago
Asian markets rose in holiday-thinned trade Wednesday, tracking a rally on Wall Street, where tech titans led by Nvidia recovered...
Business
fbtw
BCDA marks new era for Camp John Hay

BCDA marks new era for Camp John Hay

By Louella Desiderio | 1 day ago
After years of legal battles between state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority and Camp John Hay Development Corp....
Business
fbtw

And the deal was done

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
After one last 10-hour ordeal being grilled at Congress, Big Boy Sy finally agreed to a binding agreement that will let the Maharlika Investment Fund in Synergy Grid Philippines and National Grid Corp. of the Philippines...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest

From energy regulation to deregulation, Part 1

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 6 hours ago
The Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA, RA 9136) was signed on June 8, 2001, and will turn 24 in five months. I will compare electricity production from 2001 onward in the three largest ASEAN countries by...
Business
fbtw
BIR: Excise tax moratorium to affect revenue target

BIR: Excise tax moratorium to affect revenue target

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 6 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue will have to revise its revenue collection targets if Congress approves the proposed two-year...
Business
fbtw

Protecting the essence of PPPs

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 6 hours ago
For several decades, the Philippines has relied on public-private partnerships as a catalyst for progress- a key enabler of infrastructure development through collaboration between government and private sector to...
Business
fbtw
PSE, BAP reach deal on sale of PDS stake

PSE, BAP reach deal on sale of PDS stake

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. has reached an agreement with the Bankers Association of the Philippines and certain member-banks...
Business
fbtw
PDEx launching first-of-its-kind derivative product

PDEx launching first-of-its-kind derivative product

By Richmond Mercurio | 6 hours ago
The Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind derivative product in the local market next...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with