^

Business

Pag-IBIG housing loans rise 7.5% to P30 billion in Q1

Louise Maureen Simeon - The Philippine Star
May 23, 2025 | 12:00am
Pag-IBIG housing loans rise 7.5% to P30 billion in Q1
Pag-IBIG Fund on August 20, 2024
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, released P30 billion in housing loans in the first quarter for over 20,000 members.

In a statement, Pag-IBIG said home loans expanded by 7.5 percent to P30.22 billion from January to March compared to the previous year’s P28.09 billion.

The first quarter home loans represent 19 percent of the target P156.86 billion in releases for 2025.

During the quarter, Pag-IBIG’s total number of financed homes reached 20,315 members, higher by 2.5 percent than last year’s 19,817 members.

Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta said the agency’s performance at the onset of the new year demonstrates its financial strength, as well as its commitment to making homeownership more accessible for Filipinos.

Similarly, Pag-IBIG has supported the government’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program by releasing P987.91 million in the first quarter.

Under the program, Pag-IBIG provides financing to developers, contractors and local government units to build housing projects, as well as to individual buyers of 4PH units.

Pag-IBIG remains at the forefront of home financing as it accounts for nearly 40 percent of the total home mortgages in the country.

Under the Pag-IBIG’s Affordable Housing Program, eligible borrowers have a special subsidized rate of three percent per annum for home loans of up to P580,000 for socialized subdivision projects.

Standing out as the lowest interest in the loan market, Pag-IBIG first offered the subsidized rate six years ago to help more members, particularly those from the minimum-wage sector, have their homes.

Currently, Pag-IBIG has 16.58 million active members.

PAG-IBIG FUND
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Puerto Princesa, Taipei top AirAsia routes as bookings surge

Puerto Princesa, Taipei top AirAsia routes as bookings surge

9 hours ago
Eighty percent of AirAsia Philippines' passenger volume was from domestic travel, with Puerto Princesa ranking as the...
Business
fbtw

Spending and borrowing cut to attain fiscal sustainability

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Some recent stories and reports related to public finance and economics have caught my attention.
Business
fbtw

Preparedness is protection

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Five years after COVID-19 almost crippled the world, the virus is back in the spotlight.
Business
fbtw
Consumer groups want airlines to pay for baggage fees 'distress'

Consumer groups want airlines to pay for baggage fees 'distress'

17 hours ago
Airlines are accused of "misleading" passengers and creating "confusion" and "distress" at check-ins...
Business
fbtw
SM Prime to invest&nbsp;P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

SM Prime to invest P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property development arm of the Sy Group, is investing P1.7 billion to develop a large-scale...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos urged to review transport infrastructure priorities

Marcos urged to review transport infrastructure priorities

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 hours ago
As President Marcos revamps his Cabinet, commuter and mobility groups said now is the best time for the infrastructure team...
Business
fbtw

Bloodbath

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
VP Sara Duterte said she wants a bloodbath in her impeachment trial. She did not explain exactly what she meant by bloodbath.
Business
fbtw
GCash expands insurance offerings

GCash expands insurance offerings

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
E-wallet giant GCash is expanding its insurance offerings with new sector-specific products that are eyed for launch this...
Business
fbtw
URC unveils new R&D center in Malaysia

URC unveils new R&D center in Malaysia

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Gokongwei-led food and beverage firm Universal Robina Corp. is setting the pace in snack innovation across Southeast...
Business
fbtw

The Okada experience

By Marianne Go | 2 hours ago
I regularly go to Okada Manila for various functions and have enjoyed its Medley buffet restaurant several times in the past, but it was quite a surprise during my visit this week that the quality of the food outlet...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with