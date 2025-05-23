Pag-IBIG housing loans rise 7.5% to P30 billion in Q1

MANILA, Philippines — The Home Development Mutual Fund, commonly known as Pag-IBIG Fund, released P30 billion in housing loans in the first quarter for over 20,000 members.

In a statement, Pag-IBIG said home loans expanded by 7.5 percent to P30.22 billion from January to March compared to the previous year’s P28.09 billion.

The first quarter home loans represent 19 percent of the target P156.86 billion in releases for 2025.

During the quarter, Pag-IBIG’s total number of financed homes reached 20,315 members, higher by 2.5 percent than last year’s 19,817 members.

Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene Acosta said the agency’s performance at the onset of the new year demonstrates its financial strength, as well as its commitment to making homeownership more accessible for Filipinos.

Similarly, Pag-IBIG has supported the government’s flagship Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing (4PH) Program by releasing P987.91 million in the first quarter.

Under the program, Pag-IBIG provides financing to developers, contractors and local government units to build housing projects, as well as to individual buyers of 4PH units.

Pag-IBIG remains at the forefront of home financing as it accounts for nearly 40 percent of the total home mortgages in the country.

Under the Pag-IBIG’s Affordable Housing Program, eligible borrowers have a special subsidized rate of three percent per annum for home loans of up to P580,000 for socialized subdivision projects.

Standing out as the lowest interest in the loan market, Pag-IBIG first offered the subsidized rate six years ago to help more members, particularly those from the minimum-wage sector, have their homes.

Currently, Pag-IBIG has 16.58 million active members.