Villar City development back in focus as polls end

MANILA, Philippines — With the midterm elections now in his rearview mirror, real estate and retail tycoon Manuel Villar is shifting his focus back on developing his most ambitious project the 3,500-hectare Villar City.

“I got busy helping my daughter campaign during the elections,” Villar told The STAR.

Villar’s daughter, Camille, secured a Senate seat during the country’s midterm polls.

“Now, back to Villar City. Development continues,” he said.

Villar, the country’s richest based on the Forbes 2025 World’s Billionaires list, said phase one of the massive development has been completed and they are now undertaking the project’s second phase.

Launched in August 2023, Villar City aims to become “a thriving nexus where economic, lifestyle, cultural and leisure activities will converge.”

The ambitious project is an emerging and expansive megalopolis connecting 15 towns and cities across Metro Manila and Cavite.

The integrated development will consist of modern districts such as a central business district, tech valley, university town, premier lifestyle hub and leisure and recreational facilities.

Villar earlier said the development of Villar City would take many years – even decades – to complete.

He said the different components included in the property have been carefully selected to ensure that future residents and workers will get to live in a safe, healthy, yet modern and complete environment.

Features that include two golf courses, a church, an events arena, a prestigious university, an integrated entertainment complex, a partnership with a renowned hospital, and more road networks to cut travel time across Cavite and Metro Manila were announced last year by the group for Villar City.

The golf courses, arena and integrated entertainment complex with a casino will allow residents and guests to relax and stay active.

A university and hospital, meanwhile, will ensure convenient access to premier education and top-notch medical facilities, respectively.

One of the key programs of Vista Land & Lifescapes, a company chaired by Villar, is the “Seed for a Million Trees” campaign, which aims to plant at least one million pine trees across Villar City.

The long-term initiative engages employees, sales networks and homeowners in collective tree-planting efforts, contributing to habitat restoration, improved urban biodiversity and enhanced air quality.

Beyond increasing green cover, the initiative promotes environmental stewardship among stakeholders and supports ecological balance in urban and suburban areas.