^

Business

Villar City development back in focus as polls end

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 23, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the midterm elections now in his rearview mirror, real estate and retail tycoon Manuel Villar is shifting his focus back on developing his most ambitious project the 3,500-hectare Villar City.

“I got busy helping my daughter campaign during the elections,” Villar told The STAR.

Villar’s daughter, Camille, secured a Senate seat during the country’s midterm polls.

“Now, back to Villar City. Development continues,” he said.

Villar, the country’s richest based on the Forbes 2025 World’s Billionaires list, said phase one of the massive development has been completed and they are now undertaking the project’s second phase.

Launched in August 2023, Villar City aims to become “a thriving nexus where economic, lifestyle, cultural and leisure activities will converge.”

The ambitious project is an emerging and expansive megalopolis connecting 15 towns and cities across Metro Manila and Cavite.

The integrated development will consist of modern districts such as a central business district, tech valley, university town, premier lifestyle hub and leisure and recreational facilities.

Villar earlier said the development of Villar City would take many years – even decades – to complete.

He said the different components included in the property have been carefully selected to ensure that future residents and workers will get to live in a safe, healthy, yet modern and complete environment.

Features that include two golf courses, a church, an events arena, a prestigious university, an integrated entertainment complex, a partnership with a renowned hospital, and more road networks to cut travel time across Cavite and Metro Manila were announced last year by the group for Villar City.

The golf courses, arena and integrated entertainment complex with a casino will allow residents and guests to relax and stay active.

A university and hospital, meanwhile, will ensure convenient access to premier education and top-notch medical facilities, respectively.

One of the key programs of Vista Land & Lifescapes, a company chaired by Villar, is the “Seed for a Million Trees” campaign, which aims to plant at least one million pine trees across Villar City.

The long-term initiative engages employees, sales networks and homeowners in collective tree-planting efforts, contributing to habitat restoration, improved urban biodiversity and enhanced air quality.

Beyond increasing green cover, the initiative promotes environmental stewardship among stakeholders and supports ecological balance in urban and suburban areas.

MANUEL VILLAR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Spending and borrowing cut to attain fiscal sustainability

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
Some recent stories and reports related to public finance and economics have caught my attention.
Business
fbtw
Puerto Princesa, Taipei top AirAsia routes as bookings surge

Puerto Princesa, Taipei top AirAsia routes as bookings surge

9 hours ago
Eighty percent of AirAsia Philippines' passenger volume was from domestic travel, with Puerto Princesa ranking as the...
Business
fbtw

Preparedness is protection

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 day ago
Five years after COVID-19 almost crippled the world, the virus is back in the spotlight.
Business
fbtw
SM Prime to invest&nbsp;P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

SM Prime to invest P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property development arm of the Sy Group, is investing P1.7 billion to develop a large-scale...
Business
fbtw

Bloodbath

By Boo Chanco | 2 hours ago
VP Sara Duterte said she wants a bloodbath in her impeachment trial. She did not explain exactly what she meant by bloodbath.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ERC OKs P32 billion NGCP projects

ERC OKs P32 billion NGCP projects

By Brix Lelis | 2 hours ago
The Energy Regulatory Commission has approved the two transmission projects of National Grid Corp. of the Philippines worth...
Business
fbtw
Tan buys P1 billion Emperador shares from market in 3 days

Tan buys P1 billion Emperador shares from market in 3 days

By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
The Andresons Group Inc. of tycoon Andrew Tan continues to shop from the market shares of listed global brandy and whisky...
Business
fbtw
Nike says raising US prices without citing Trump tariffs

Nike says raising US prices without citing Trump tariffs

17 hours ago
Athletic footwear and apparel giant Nike said Wednesday it would raise prices on many items in the United States next month,...
Business
fbtw
Microsoft AI weather forecast faster, cheaper, truer &mdash; study

Microsoft AI weather forecast faster, cheaper, truer — study

By Benjamin Legendre | 17 hours ago
Microsoft has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that beats current forecasting methods in tracking air quality,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with