Gokongwei steps down as RLC president/CEO; first female exec takes over

MANILA, Philippines — Tycoon Lance Gokongwei is relinquishing his role as president and CEO of Robinsons Land Corp. (RLC) and will be succeeded by seasoned company executive Maria Socorro Isabelle Aragon-GoBio.

Effective Feb. 1, Gokongwei is stepping down as RLC president and CEO, a position he has held since January last year.

He will continue to provide strategic guidance to the company moving forward as he will keep his role as executive chairman.

RLC’s board lauded Gokongwei’s exceptional leadership and invaluable contributions during his tenure as its president and CEO.

“Under his stewardship, RLC solidified its position as a leading player in the real estate industry,” the RLC board said in a statement.

Taking over Gokongwei’s position is Aragon-GoBio, senior vice president and business unit general manager of Robinsons Destination Estates and Robinsons Logistics Division.

She will become the first female president and CEO of RLC.

RLC’s board said that Aragon-GoBio brings with her a wealth of experience, deep industry expertise and a forward thinking vision that will drive the real estate company into a new chapter of growth and innovation.

“Her steadfast commitment to operational excellence, customer-centricity, agile approach and sustainable development will undoubtedly strengthen RLC’s market leadership and create long-term value for all stakeholders,” it said.

With over three decades of experience in the real estate industry, Aragon-GoBio started her career with RLC in 1993, holding significant leadership roles across logistics, residential, office developments and mixed-use estates.

RLC said that Aragon-GoBio has been instrumental in driving the growth and diversification of the company through her strategic vision and innovative approach.

As president and CEO of Robinsons Logistix and Industrials Inc., she established the Logistics Facilities Division as a cornerstone of RLC’s portfolio.

Concurrently serving as senior vice president for Robinsons Destination Estates, she spearheaded the development of iconic projects such as Bridgetowne in Pasig and Quezon City, Sierra Valley in Cainta and Montclair in Pampanga.

As its first female president and CEO, RLC said that Aragon-GoBio’s appointment underscores the company’s dedication to fostering diversity and nurturing homegrown talent.

Aragon-GoBio, a graduate of Ateneo de Manila University with a degree in management engineering, has also been appointed as a director of RLC starting next month, replacing Robina Gokongwei-Pe who stepped down as director of the company.

Gokongwei-Pe has also transitioned to the role of chairman of Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. (RRHI) at the start of the year.

Taking on Gokongwei-Pe’s role as RRHI’s president and CEO beginning this year is Stanley Co, who has been with the company for more than two decades.