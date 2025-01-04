Globe joins global call for action to address food insecurity

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Globe Telecom Inc. has joined a global call for action to address food insecurity as hunger rates continue to rise across the country.

Based on the latest survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS), at least 16.8 percent of Filipinos face moderate hunger, while 6.1 percent endure severe hunger.

It said that the crisis is most pronounced in Visayas and Mindanao, where percentages have nearly doubled, disproportionately affecting low-income communities.

Through its Hapag Movement and Employee Volunteering Engagement Program, Globe has provided essential food support for individuals and families, including indigenous peoples groups, suffering from involuntary hunger.

In observance of the World Food Day, Globe rallied its employees and partners to deliver relief to those affected, fostering a culture of active community service and encouraging its workforce to create positive change.

At least 480 employees joined a food-repacking marathon at The Globe Tower together with the Rise Against Hunger PH.

According to Globe, the collective effort produced 3,060 food packs that benefitted 18,360 individuals in places devastated by recent typhoons.

Employee volunteers in Cebu City assisted in packing and distributing food supplies to 220 families at the Cebu City Operation Second Chance Center and Balay Samaritano, a collaboration between Globe and the Ayala Foundation.

“Globe’s commitment to nation-building is truly inspiring. Their employees’ dedication to volunteering to help our communities is commendable. Together, Ayala Foundation and Globe can make a significant impact in addressing hunger and improving lives,” Ayala Foundation senior associate for VisMin, corporate citizenship and volunteerism Marlito Cabigas said.

Globe employees also supported the Sto. Niño Central Elementary School in Talaingod, Davao del Norte, providing food packs and cybersecurity education to 150 parents, including IP members, while facilitating SIM distribution to promote digital inclusion.