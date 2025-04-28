Did you know, Nespresso aluminum capsules can be recycled infinitely? Now Philippine partners are doing their share

Since Nespresso coffee capsules are made from aluminum, they are infinitely recyclable. Aluminum is also the best material to protect the freshness and quality of their coffee.

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrating Earth Day last April 22, we are reminded of both our planet’s beauty and fragility, in need of immediate climate action and protection. Each one of us—from individuals to organizations and corporations—must have a shared responsibility.

Nespresso, leading maker of espresso brewing machines using aluminum coffee capsules, understands this well. With it's commitment to the planet, Nespresso starts from within and grows to collectively inspire change—together with its consumers and partners.

This north star is what drove Nespresso's SustainaBUILD program to launch in the Philippines. It is a collective effort with valued clients in hotels, offices and restaurants in returning their used Nespresso capsules for recycling and upcycling.

Since May 2024, Nespresso SustainaBUILD has already been collecting used aluminum capsules from over 18 partners who have been actively participating in the campaign for the period of six months—and counting.

To encourage partners, Nespresso partnered with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC) Foundation to commission artworks and reward this to the top recycling partner. Awardees get to choose their framed artworks, which are handcrafted by NVC artisans from used Nespresso capsules.

Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila has been cited as a top recycling partner for hotels.

“At Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila, we take pride in supporting Nespresso’s ongoing sustainability initiatives by collecting and returning used coffee capsules for recycling and upcycling,” Hotel Manager Rory Dee expressed.

“For the past two years, we’ve even decorated the hotel during the holiday season with ornaments made from these upcycled capsules. It’s a small act that creates meaningful change—transforming everyday coffee moments into lasting environmental impact. Together, we’re brewing a more sustainable future.”

Photo Release At the turnover of the token of appreciation and the commissioned artwork by artisans of Negrense Volunteers For Change, made with used Nespresso capsules. Photo shows (from left) NCCI Marketing Supervisor Nova Novido, Joy-Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Purchasing Manager Norman Ang, Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Quality Compliance Manager Eyra Carlos, and NCCI Customer Business Executive Morris Gurango.

Meanwhile, Pernod Ricard Philippines Inc., a distributor of spirits and wines, is the top recycling partner among offices.

The Positive Cup

Participating is easy as recycling B2B partners only need to schedule pick up of the used pods.

Since Nespresso coffee capsules are made from aluminum, they are infinitely recyclable. More importantly, aluminum is also the best material to protect the freshness and quality of their coffee.

Returned used Nespresso aluminum capsules are processed wherein aluminum is separated from the residual coffee grounds .

The used coffee grounds are sent to local farms to be transformed into compost, while the aluminum is recycled to become spare laptop parts, bicycles and more.

Nespresso is also committed to making recycling as simple and convenient for their customers. There are three ways you can return your used pods: through a Nespresso Boutique, at a participating collection point, or every home delivery of online orders. Check drop off locations here.

With SustainaBUILD, Nespresso continues to engage with its partners—and coffee lovers—to help make a positive impact with every cup. — EUDEN VALDEZ

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Nespresso. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.