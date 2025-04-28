^

April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 28, 2025 | 11:45am
April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter
This photo shows a pump from a gasoline station.
Edd Gumban / File

MANILA, Philippines — Fuel prices are set to rise again by as much as P1.35 per liter starting Tuesday, April 29, marking a second straight week of hikes and nearly undoing Holy Week’s big-time rollbacks.

Just like last week, oil firms will increase gasoline prices by P1.35 per liter, while diesel and kerosene prices will go up by P0.80 and P0.70 per liter, respectively.

Shell Pilipinas, Seaoil, PetroGazz, PTT Philippines, Caltex and CleanFuel announced the latest round of price hikes in separate advisories on Monday, April 28.

The Department of Energy’s Oil Industry Management Bureau (DOE-OIMB) said fuel prices climbed following a new wave of US sanctions against Iran’s oil shipping network and a sharp fall in US crude stockpiles, both of which tightened supply.

These developments and the anticipated output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) were also behind last week’s hike.

On April 22, gasoline prices rose by P1.35 per liter, diesel by P1.30 per liter and kerosene by P1.10 per liter.

With this week’s adjustments, gasoline and diesel have each seen a total net increase of P3.65 per liter. Kerosene, meanwhile, still reflects a net decrease of P1.10 per liter.

Since the start of 2025, when gasoline and diesel prices rose by P1 and P1.40 per liter, their cumulative increases have roughly tripled. Kerosene prices, meanwhile, stay lower due to heavy price rollbacks and only slight hikes.

From April 15 to April 21, the prevailing retail prices of petroleum products in Metro Manila were as follows:  

  • Gasoline (RON97/100) - P67.49
  • Gasoline (RON95) - P54.80
  • Gasoline (RON91) - P53.30
  • Diesel - P50.20
  • Diesel Plus - P63.28
  • Kerosene - P68.07

However, these figures do not yet reflect last week’s price hike, as the DOE has not provided an updated tally as of writing.

