^

Business

Keppel eyes PSE exit in June

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
April 29, 2025 | 12:00am
Keppel eyes PSE exit in June
In a stock exchange filing, KPH said that it has requested the PSE for its voluntary delisting on June 24, 2025.
Businessworld / File

MANILA, Philippines — Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. (KPH) is targeting to exit the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) by June, ending its almost four decades of being a publicly listed firm.

In a stock exchange filing, KPH said that it has requested the PSE for its voluntary delisting on June 24, 2025.

Kepwealth Inc., which owns 89.86 percent of KPH, yesterday commenced a tender offer at P27.40 per share for all the outstanding common shares of KPH.

Kepwealth is conducting the tender offer for the purpose of the voluntary delisting of KPH.

The company is prepared to acquire up to 5.81 million common shares of KPH, equivalent to approximately 10.14 percent of its total issued and outstanding capital stock.

The tender offer will end on May 27.

In the annual stockholders’ meeting of the company last week, KPH stockholders owning at least two-thirds of the total outstanding and listed shares of the company approved the voluntary delisting and no votes were cast by any shareholder against the move.

Listed in the Makati and Manila Stock Exchanges in 1987, KPH was established as a subsidiary of Keppel Corp. Ltd. of Singapore to carry out ship repair and shipbuilding activities in the Philippines.

In 1993, the company was converted into an investment holding company under the name of Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc.

Semiconductor company SFA Semicon Philippines Corp. was the last firm that exited the local bourse, voluntary delisting from the PSE on Dec. 12, ending its 10-year run as a listed company.

KPH
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

National priorities

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I have long wondered if our national leaders had the right national priorities guiding them.
Business
fbtw
April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter

April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Fuel prices are set to rise again by as much as P1.35 per liter starting Tuesday, April 29, marking a second straight week...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines can withstand impact of new US tariffs&rsquo;

‘Philippines can withstand impact of new US tariffs’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman of the country’s oldest conglomerate Ayala Corp., has expressed confidence that...
Business
fbtw

Has the US dollar peaked?

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The US dollar’s long-standing role as the ultimate refuge during market storms is cracking.
Business
fbtw
To keep Lufthansa in NAIA, DOTr open to flexible lease

To keep Lufthansa in NAIA, DOTr open to flexible lease

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is willing to offer aviation support firm Lufthansa Technik Philippines several lease options to compel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Too early to tinker with growth targets&rsquo;

‘Too early to tinker with growth targets’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
It is quite early to tinker with economic growth targets for the year even with the potential impact of the reciprocal tariffs...
Business
fbtw

‘Add to cart’ initiative seen to yield P320 million

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management “add to cart” initiative is expected to generate at least P320 million in sales this year as the government moves for a more efficient procurement proces...
Business
fbtw

How creative thinkers are making millions

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
When meeting your team, how would you encourage them to think creatively? There’s one option.
Business
fbtw
SMX Convention Center doubling capacity by 2027

SMX Convention Center doubling capacity by 2027

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Sy family’s SM Prime Holdings Inc. is set to double the capacity of SMX Convention Center Manila by 2027 with the...
Business
fbtw
PNB earnings climb 15% to P6.1 billion

PNB earnings climb 15% to P6.1 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
Philippine National Bank grew its net income by 15 percent to P6.1 billion in the first quarter, bolstered by higher...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with