BPI to launch P5 billion sustainability bonds

Dubbed as the BPI Supporting Inclusion, Nature and Growth (SINAG) Bonds, the offering marks the first tranche under the bank’s recently approved P200-billion bond and commercial paper program, which was approved by its board on Oct. 16, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is raising at least P5 billion via the issuance of peso-denominated fixed-rate bonds to support sustainable initiatives, in its latest move to bolster green and inclusive financing.

The SINAG Bonds, which will mature in 2026, carry the “ASEAN Sustainability” label – a certification affirmed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 17, 2025.

“The net proceeds of the offer will be used for the financing or refinancing of eligible projects under BPI’s sustainable funding framework consistent with the ASEAN sustainability bond standards,” the bank said.

The bonds will have a tenor of 1.5 years and will be offered to investors starting May 20 until May 30, 2025, with a minimum investment amount of P500,000 and increments of P100,000 thereafter.

The issuance and listing on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) are slated on June 10.

BPI Capital Corp. and Standard Chartered Bank have been tapped as joint lead arrangers and selling agents for the offer.

The bank also reminded investors that the bonds are exempt from SEC registration but are not deposit products. Thus, the notes are not insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp.

Founded 173 years ago, BPI is the first bank in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. In the first quarter of the year, the Ayala-led lender saw its net income increase by nine percent to P16.6 billion.