^

Business

BPI to launch P5 billion sustainability bonds

Keisha Ta-Asan - The Philippine Star
April 29, 2025 | 12:00am
BPI to launch P5 billion sustainability bonds
Dubbed as the BPI Supporting Inclusion, Nature and Growth (SINAG) Bonds, the offering marks the first tranche under the bank’s recently approved P200-billion bond and commercial paper program, which was approved by its board on Oct. 16, 2024.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala-led Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is raising at least P5 billion via the issuance of peso-denominated fixed-rate bonds to support sustainable initiatives, in its latest move to bolster green and inclusive financing.

Dubbed as the BPI Supporting Inclusion, Nature and Growth (SINAG) Bonds, the offering marks the first tranche under the bank’s recently approved P200-billion bond and commercial paper program, which was approved by its board on Oct. 16, 2024.

The SINAG Bonds, which will mature in 2026, carry the “ASEAN Sustainability” label – a certification affirmed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 17, 2025.

“The net proceeds of the offer will be used for the financing or refinancing of eligible projects under BPI’s sustainable funding framework consistent with the ASEAN sustainability bond standards,” the bank said.

The bonds will have a tenor of 1.5 years and will be offered to investors starting May 20 until May 30, 2025, with a minimum investment amount of P500,000 and increments of P100,000 thereafter.

The issuance and listing on the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. (PDEx) are slated on June 10.

BPI Capital Corp. and Standard Chartered Bank have been tapped as joint lead arrangers and selling agents for the offer.

The bank also reminded investors that the bonds are exempt from SEC registration but are not deposit products. Thus, the notes are not insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp.

Founded 173 years ago, BPI is the first bank in the Philippines and Southeast Asia. In the first quarter of the year, the Ayala-led lender saw its net income increase by nine percent to P16.6 billion.

BPI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

National priorities

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I have long wondered if our national leaders had the right national priorities guiding them.
Business
fbtw
April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter

April 29: Fuel prices to climb again, up to P1.35 per liter

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 13 hours ago
Fuel prices are set to rise again by as much as P1.35 per liter starting Tuesday, April 29, marking a second straight week...
Business
fbtw
&lsquo;Philippines can withstand impact of new US tariffs&rsquo;

‘Philippines can withstand impact of new US tariffs’

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman of the country’s oldest conglomerate Ayala Corp., has expressed confidence that...
Business
fbtw

Has the US dollar peaked?

By Wilson Sy | 1 day ago
The US dollar’s long-standing role as the ultimate refuge during market storms is cracking.
Business
fbtw
To keep Lufthansa in NAIA, DOTr open to flexible lease

To keep Lufthansa in NAIA, DOTr open to flexible lease

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
The government is willing to offer aviation support firm Lufthansa Technik Philippines several lease options to compel...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Too early to tinker with growth targets&rsquo;

‘Too early to tinker with growth targets’

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
It is quite early to tinker with economic growth targets for the year even with the potential impact of the reciprocal tariffs...
Business
fbtw

‘Add to cart’ initiative seen to yield P320 million

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Department of Budget and Management “add to cart” initiative is expected to generate at least P320 million in sales this year as the government moves for a more efficient procurement proces...
Business
fbtw

How creative thinkers are making millions

By Rey Elbo | 1 hour ago
When meeting your team, how would you encourage them to think creatively? There’s one option.
Business
fbtw
SMX Convention Center doubling capacity by 2027

SMX Convention Center doubling capacity by 2027

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Sy family’s SM Prime Holdings Inc. is set to double the capacity of SMX Convention Center Manila by 2027 with the...
Business
fbtw

CWT certificates: Tax savings in disguise

By Ellaine Jane Milca | 1 hour ago
Just as blood circulates through the body to nourish and support vital organs, taxes flow into government coffers to fund essential public services such as health care, education and infrastructure.
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with