AboitizPower activates Negros Occidental solar farm

AboitizPower, through its renewable energy arm Aboitiz Renewables, recently fired up the 173-megawatt-peak (MWp) Calatrava solar project, providing a major boost to its ambitious clean energy targets.

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. has switched on a massive solar farm in Negros Occidental, the largest capacity in its solar generation portfolio to date.

AboitizPower, through its renewable energy arm Aboitiz Renewables, recently fired up the 173-megawatt-peak (MWp) Calatrava solar project, providing a major boost to its ambitious clean energy targets.

“Calatrava is our fifth energized solar facility. It adds more clean energy to the power mix, as well as valuable green jobs to the community,” Aboitiz Renewables Jimmy Villaroman said.

“This project would not be possible without the help of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines. They have helped us energize the facility to deliver power through the Calatrava substation,” he added.

Recently, the company energized the 45-MWp Armenia solar farm in Tarlac, its first solar power plant in Central Luzon.

Other recently activated AboitizPower projects include the 59-MWp San Carlos Sun Power Inc. power plant in Negros Occidental, the 94-MWp Cayanga-Bugallon solar facility and the 159-MWp Laoag solar farm in Pangasinan.

Since January, the company has energized a total of 512 MW of energy projects, including the 17-MW Tiwi binary geothermal power plant in Albay and SN Aboitiz Power’s 24-MW Magat battery energy storage system in Isabela.

As the energy arm of the Aboitiz Group, AboitizPower aims to scale up its renewable energy capacity to 4,600 MW over the next six years.

To date, the company’s portfolio includes over 1,000 MW of disclosed projects from various indigenous energy sources, with plans to pursue opportunities to expand its renewable capacity.