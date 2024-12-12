^

Business

Water bills to rise by 10-13% for regular households in January 2025

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
December 12, 2024 | 6:28pm
Water bills to rise by 10-13% for regular households in January 2025
Stock image of running water from faucet
Image by Katja Just from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Households can expect an increase in their water bills starting January 2025 as the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) announced new rates on Thursday, December 12.

Both Manila Water Company Inc. and Maynilad Water Services Inc. will raise rates for low-income and regular residential households, with MWSS approving proposals for the adjustments.

During a press conference, MWSS explained the rate hikes were necessary as the water concessionaires had significantly spent for their projects aimed at improving services and preventing interruptions.

For Manila Water customers. This marks another rate hike by Manila Water, following the increase announced in October for the last quarter of 2024.

Low-income households under the “lifeline rate” will face a P2.87 increase in their monthly water bills, bringing the total to P91.40 for consuming 10 cubic meters of water or less. 

In comparison, regular residential households will face a P24.68 increase for a similar consumption level, with their monthly bills rising to P254.83 from P230.15 starting January 2025. 

This means that next year’s water bills will be 10.72% more expensive than the current rates.

Households consuming 20 cubic meters of water will experience a 10.77% increase, paying P54.79 more per month, raising their bill to P563.46.

For households with a monthly consumption of 30 cubic meters, a 10.79% increase will be applied, raising their bills by P111.83 to P1,148.73.

For Maynilad customers. After slightly reducing the cost of water for Maynilad customers, households subscribing to their service will see an increase in their monthly water bills — higher than Manila Water’s. 

Low-income households will see an increase of P10.56 starting January 2025, raising their monthly bills to P151.04 from the current rate of P140.48.

Meanwhile, regular residential households will face a 12.42% increase, with their monthly bills rising to P181.59 for the first quarter of 2025.

A similar percentage increase will apply to households consuming 20 cubic meters of water. Their monthly bill will rise from P606.78 to P682.66.

For households with a monthly water consumption of 30 cubic meters will pay P155.32 more, bringing their water bill to P1,394.69.

Behind the adjustment. The MWSS board reviews water tariff adjustments quarterly, considering foreign currency fluctuations, as loans for projects aimed at expanding or improving water and sewerage services are denominated in foreign currencies.

MANILA WATER

MAYNILAD

MWSS

WATER RATE HIKE
