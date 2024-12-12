^

Business

Easing inflation, policy rates to support residential market

Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
December 12, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Softer inflation and lower policy rates would be favorable for the residential market, according to a professional services and investment management company.

In its latest market intelligence report, Colliers Philippines said lower inflation may lead the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to cut interest rates.

It cited the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC)’s forecast of inflation to average between 3.1 and 3.3 percent this year, lower than the six percent recorded a year ago.

“Colliers believes that lower inflation will likely compel the central bank to cut interest rates,” Colliers said.

“In our view, easing inflation and policy rates should have a positive impact on the property market, particularly for the residential segment which is still recording stifled take-up,” it added.

In its Q3 Metro Manila Residential Report, Colliers noted that the Metro Manila residential market has a substantial amount of unsold ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units of around 27,000 units.

Figures from Colliers showed that only about 9,300 units were sold in the pre-selling market in the nine months of the year, down 53 percent year-on-year.

“In our view, the rate cuts imposed by the Philippine central bank should result in lower mortgage rates and help revive the appetite for condominium units. Analysts are projecting the central bank to cut interest rates to as low as 4.0 percent by H1 2025,” Colliers said earlier.

In a recent report, ANZ Research said the central bank could cut its key rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent at its Dec. 19 policy meeting, following the release of November inflation data.

“Overall, the inflationary pressures were not broad-based and the near-term outlook remains benign. Therefore, we think the BSP will lower its policy rate by 25 basis points at its next meeting in December along with cumulative cuts of 75 basis points in 2025 to help bolster domestic demand,” ANZ Research said.

Headline inflation quickened to 2.5 percent in November from 2.3 percent in October, marking its second straight month of increase. This brought the average inflation for January to November to 3.2 percent, still within the DBCC’s target.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) attributed the uptrend in overall inflation to the heavily weighted food and non-alcoholic beverages, which posted a faster uptick of 3.4 percent in November from 2.9 percent in October.

Inflation for food alone went up to 3.5 percent in November from the previous month’s three percent due mainly to the increase in vegetable prices.

Rice inflation, on the other hand, slowed to 5.1 percent in November from the previous month’s 9.6 percent.

“Our expectation for December is inflation for rice will go down, which is good news for households,” PSA chief Dennis Mapa said earlier.

COLLIERS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Technology boom in ASEAN

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
Secretary Deck Go is right. Malaysia and Vietnam are enjoying a technology boom as billions of dollars in FDI poured in the wake of a rush to protect high tech products from the threatened Trump tariffs starting...
Business
fbtw
Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

Marcos OKs RCEF extension to 2031, boosts annual funding

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, December 9, signed a measure extending the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund...
Business
fbtw
Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

Law on VAT refunds for foreigners signed

By Jean Mangaluz | 2 days ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday signed a measure enacting a value-added tax system for non-resident tourists.
Business
fbtw
RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

RCBC bares leadership reshuffle

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. has announced key leadership changes, including the appointment of Reginaldo Anthony Cariaso...
Business
fbtw
FDI slumps to over 4-year low

FDI slumps to over 4-year low

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
The net FDI inflow fell by 36.2 percent in September from $577 million in the same month a year ago. It marked the lowest...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PSEi tumbles ahead of US inflation report

PSEi tumbles ahead of US inflation report

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
Investors chose to err on the side of caution while waiting for the release of US inflation data, resulting in a negative...
Business
fbtw
Government urged to consider listing GOCCs at PSE

Government urged to consider listing GOCCs at PSE

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine capital market can broaden its investor base if it emulates regional neighbors by enlisting state-owned firms...
Business
fbtw
Paskong Pinoy

Paskong Pinoy

By Joe Zaldarriaga | 1 hour ago
The Filipino Christmas celebration is truly one of a kind. We are known for having the longest holiday season in the world,...
Business
fbtw

Philippines trails ASEAN neighbors in capital market viability

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
The Philippines may be one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, but the country is lagging behind regional peers in terms of overall viability of its capital market, according to a report.
Business
fbtw
No plan to regulate imports of sugar alternatives &ndash; SRA

No plan to regulate imports of sugar alternatives – SRA

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
The Sugar Regulatory Administration clarified that its plan to impose clearance fees on imported sugar alternatives is intended...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with