Megawide bags SMC contract for Caticlan project

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. (SMC) has tapped Infrastructure conglomerate Megawide Construction Corp. to help develop the Caticlan Airport into a world-class facility.

Megawide said it has secured the contract to design and construct a new passenger terminal building at the Caticlan Airport.

The airport, which serves as the gateway to Boracay Island, is owned and operated by Trans Aire Development Holdings Corp., a subsidiary of SMC Infrastructure.

“This will be another exciting opportunity for Megawide – to be able to work with one of the country’s largest and oldest conglomerates, San Miguel Corporation, and help realize its vision of a world- class facility at Caticlan Airport,” Megawide CEO and chairman Edgar Saavedra said.

“We hope to impart our engineering excellence and be able to integrate our sustainable methodologies to this landmark development,” he said.

The new terminal is eyed to break ground this month.

Megawide is expected to provide efficiency and environmentally friendly processes throughout the development.

The company is known for its vertically-integrated engineering, procurement and construction operations, complemented by a precast and construction solutions business.

Through SMC Infrastructure, SMC is keen on developing major airports in the country, which includes the Godofredo P. Ramos Airport in Aklan, more popularly known as the Caticlan Airport.

The conglomerate is also undertaking the development of the New Manila International Airport in Bulakan, Bulacan as well as the rehabilitation of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

“Our search for a partner-contractor who shares our vision of modernizing airports in the country has concluded with our partnership with Megawide,” SMC chairman and CEO Ramon Ang said.

“We believe that Megawide’s track record of building key infrastructure through efficient and sustainable practices will help us deliver a world-class facility within our committed deadline,” he said.

Ang earlier said that SMC Infrastructure wants to complete the new passenger terminal building in “less than three years” to welcome more tourists in Boracay and other nearby destinations.